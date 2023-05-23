An Armstrong man pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and sexual exploitation of a minor Tuesday.

According to court records, 36-year-old Brandon Lee Bassett pleaded guilty in exchange for downgrading his original charge of second-degree sex abuse to third-degree sex abuse.

The plea agreement calls for all three of the 10-year sentences of the class C felonies to be served consecutively, which would mean 30 years in prison.

The crimes happened in April 2022 in Buffalo Center.

The victim reported the assault to authorities Oct. 3. The child was interviewed at the Child Protection Center in Waterloo. The charges were brought against Bassett on Nov. 14 and a warrant for his arrest was served Nov. 21.

No sentencing hearing has been set as of Tuesday afternoon. The court is under no obligation to follow the recommendations in the plea agreement.

North Iowa History: Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration Downtown #4.jpg Demonstration downtown #5.jpg Demonstration downtown Demonstration downtown #7.jpg Demonstration downtown #8.jpg Demonstration downtown #9.jpg Demonstration downtown #10.jpg Demonstration downtown #11.jpg Demonstration downtown #12.jpg Demonstration downtown.jpg