Arizona man faces several weapons, drug charges

An Arizona man was booked into Cerro Gordo County Jail and given several charges relating to drugs and weapons on Tuesday.

Oronde Kiman Lowery, 36, of Tucson was placed into Cerro Gordo County Jail and charged with the following: controlled substance violation, trafficking in stolen weapons, control of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. Lowery is being held on $62,000 bond.

On Tuesday at 5:01 p.m. on the southbound I-35 route, Iowa State Patrol stopped Lowery for driving his car 89 mph in a 70 mph speed zone. According to the court documents, the officer observed a THC vape pen in the center console. The vape was tested and was positive for THC.

A search was conducted and located a stolen handgun and a marijuana pipe. The search of Lowery’s car found several large bags of what appeared to be Oxycotin pills due to the stamp and color; however, they will need to be tested, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint said Lowery was found to be: in possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a felon, trafficking in a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Lowery will also be charged with operating while intoxicated and possession of a firearm while intoxicated pending the urine toxicology. Lowery was turned over to the Cerro Gordo County Jail for processing.

Lowery’s preliminary hearing will be on Oct. 15 at 1:15 p.m. at Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

