top story

Arizona man charged with felony meth charges in Floyd County

  • Updated
Qualls.jpg

Qualls

An Arizona man allegedly caught with approximately four pounds of methamphetamine near Rudd on New Year's Eve is facing up to 30 years in prison.

According to court records, 42-year-old John T. Qualls of Tucson, Ariz., was arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff's Department on U.S. Highway 18 around 5:49 a.m. Dec. 31. He has been charged with a controlled substance violation, which is a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Qualls also was charged with failure to affix a drug stamp, which is punishable by up to five years in jail.

The affidavit states that a traffic stop of a 2014 Chevy Cruze Qualls was driving near mile marker 201 was conducted because he was traveling 88 mph in a 65 mph zone.

A probably cause search was then conducted. Law enforcement then allegedly found two plastic bags in the vehicle weighing four pounds. Field tests resulted in a positive for methamphetamine. 

Cops weblogo
