A Hampton woman was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly hitting a man with her car after an argument.

According to court records, 23-year-old Miranda Joe Tramel has been charged with willful injury causing bodily injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. She faces up to seven years in jail if convicted on both counts.

The charges stem from an incident around 6:49 p.m. in the alley located in the 700 block of Second Avenue Northwest in Hampton. The man informed the dispatcher that Tramel had hit him with what turned out to be a 2014 Nissan Versa, pinning him between her vehicle and a 1972 Ford truck.

When officers arrived they allegedly found the victim sitting up on the ground with visible swelling to his left leg and superficial scratches.

The affidavit states Tramel told police she was arguing with the victim. Tramel said the alleged victim was upset and asked her to hit him with the car. She said she got in the car and hit the victim with it where he was standing.

Tramel was also charged with driving while license revoked and reckless driving.

No court date has been set as of Friday afternoon.