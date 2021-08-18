Appeals court stands by ruling involving Charles City man charged with child endangerment

The Iowa Court of Appeals stood by the juvenile court’s adjudicatory and dispositional order after a child-in-need-of-assistance (CINA) proceeding was appealed by a Charles City man charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment.
Shane Michael Morris, 26, was charged by the state with first-degree murder and child endangerment in early March of 2020; a trial date has been set for Sept. 18.
The charges came as a result of a child in his care who died from blunt force trauma in the summer of 2019.
Police say the child was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center on Aug. 3, 2019, was intubated, then flown to Mayo Clinic. Upon examination, physicians found a large bulge in the infant's skull and found a fracture which was determined unlikely to be accidental.
According to court documents, Shawn Michael Morris repeatedly told hospital staff and law enforcement officers he had no knowledge as to what caused the child's injuries.
After further questioning by investigators, Shawn Michael Morris said he tripped while holding the baby, striking the child's head on a countertop before falling on top of the infant.
A North Iowa man has been jailed in connection with the August death of a 3-month-old infant.
The child died from the injuries on Aug. 4, 2019, and an autopsy the following day determined the manner of death to be homicide.
An obituary published on Aug. 7, 2019, lists Shane Morris, of Charles City, as the father of 3-month-old Xander Michael Morris, who died Aug. 4, 2019, at Mayo Clinic.
Shane Michael Morris was arrested in New Hampton in March last year but was released from prison after posting bail. A condition of his release prohibits him having contact with children.
Morris and the deceased infant’s mother maintained that the death was accidental.
In August of 2020, Shane Michael Morris and the mother of the deceased infant had another child. Due to the concerns for the safety of the newborn in light of Xander Michael Morris’ death, authorities intervened and CINA proceedings started.
Following a contested hearing, juvenile court determined the newborn to be in need of assistance. At the dispositional hearing that followed adjudication, the newborn was placed in the mother’s custody, subject to supervision by the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS).
Both Shane Michael Morris and the child’s mother appealed the decision.
The court rejected challenges to the disposition made by the parents of the infant on Wednesday.
Shane Michael Morris had his challenge rejected due to being viewed by the court as waiving any challenges to the disposition, challenging the disposition on the mother’s behalf, and the argument being built on faulty premise, court records said.
According to the appeal decision, the mother’s challenge to the disposition emphasized that she “has adequate parenting skills, so there should not have been an adjudication.” The court said despite the parent abiding by the terms of juvenile court, the case to appeal was not compelling.
The court also acknowledged that the mother would permit Shane Michael Morris to have access with the child if the restrictions were removed. The restrictions and supervisions imposed in the case were warranted given the grave danger Shane Michael Morris imposes, the appeal document said.
