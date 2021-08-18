Appeals court stands by ruling involving Charles City man charged with child endangerment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An obituary published on Aug. 7, 2019, lists Shane Morris, of Charles City, as the father of 3-month-old Xander Michael Morris, who died Aug. 4, 2019, at Mayo Clinic.

Shane Michael Morris was arrested in New Hampton in March last year but was released from prison after posting bail. A condition of his release prohibits him having contact with children.

Morris and the deceased infant’s mother maintained that the death was accidental.

In August of 2020, Shane Michael Morris and the mother of the deceased infant had another child. Due to the concerns for the safety of the newborn in light of Xander Michael Morris’ death, authorities intervened and CINA proceedings started.

Following a contested hearing, juvenile court determined the newborn to be in need of assistance. At the dispositional hearing that followed adjudication, the newborn was placed in the mother’s custody, subject to supervision by the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS).

Both Shane Michael Morris and the child’s mother appealed the decision.

The court rejected challenges to the disposition made by the parents of the infant on Wednesday.