Apparent banned driver leads Mason City police on chase

A Mason City man who police say knew he shouldn't have been driving but was anyway is behind bars after leading cops on a car and foot chase.

According to documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court:

A Mason City Police officer was driving a marked squad car eastbound on 12th Street Northwest near Monroe Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Monday when he observed Nathan Ryan Carlson, 34, of Mason City, driving westbound on the same road. The officer knew that Carlson had previously been barred from driving so he turned his car around. As soon as he did, Carlson fled in his 2008 BMW south on North Van Buren Avenue and continuing until he lost control of his car and hit a garage at 627 First Street SW. Carlson then got out of the car and ran away on foot until he was caught near a home at 304 W. State St.

Three injured in head-on collision north of Mason City Three people were sent to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after a two-car collision north…

As he was being driven to the Cerro Gordo County Jail, Carlson apparently decided to express dismay at his circumstances by spitting on the plastic partition that separates the front and back seat of a squad car, according to court documents.

Over the course of the next three hours, Carlson was charged with misdemeanor eluding, interference with official acts, driving while barred, and 5th degree criminal mischief. He also received several traffic citations, including two driving while license is denied/suspended tickets, failure to provide proof of financial liability in an accident, failure to obey traffic device, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and failure to maintain control.

Carlson is being held on a $2,000 cash bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.