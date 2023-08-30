A Clear Lake man is facing up to 30 years in prison after allegedly possessing and delivering methamphetamine.

According to court records, 55-year-old Andrew Joseph Snyder has been charged with a class B felony controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp.

Snyder was stopped by law enforcement on his motorcycle near City Park in Clear Lake around 6 p.m. Aug. 29 for a traffic violation. More than an ounce of methamphetamine was allegedly found on his person and the affidavit states Snyder admitted to selling methamphetamine within the previous month.

Snyder was also charged with the lesser crimes of driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Snyder has been convicted of felony drug and burglary charges in the past. No initial court appearance has been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

