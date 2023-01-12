Anamosa man sentenced to 10 years

An Anamosa man already twice convicted of sexual abuse was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a third sexual abuse charge Jan. 9.

According to court records, 23-year-old Benjamin Roy Monson was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. The judge ordered his sentence be served consecutively with the two other 10-year sentences for two convictions on similar charges in 2021.

The affidavit states that Monson performed sex acts with a victim under 12 years old sometime in April 2018 in Mason City. The charge of second-degree sex abuse, a class B felony carrying up to 25 years, was filed in court in June 2022 before being amended to the lesser charge.

Monson was previously convicted of two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in February 2021 after two women each reported to authorities that Monson drank alcohol with them before sexually assaulting them two weeks apart in late 2019 in Mason City.

