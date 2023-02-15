A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder in January entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary Tuesday in exchange for a five-year sentence that would run concurrent to the proposed 25-year attempted murder sentence.

According to court records, 24-year-old Stephen Allen Tidemanson will be sentenced on both charges Feb. 20. An affidavit regarding the burglary charge was not filed with the clerk of court leaving details scarce. The offense allegedly took place Dec. 27.

The attempted murder charge stems from an incident that occurred around 8 p.m. Nov. 28. Tidemanson was allegedly in an altercation with another male in the 300 block of Third Street Northwest around 7:55 p.m. when he took a 9 mm handgun from the victim and then used it to shoot him in the upper chest.

A press release from the Mason City Police Department stated that Tidemanson fled the scene that night. Warrants were issued for his arrest and he was apprehended around 1:50 p.m. the next day in the 300 block of First Street Southwest. The handgun also was retrieved at that time.

North Iowa history in photos: Mason City street scenes of the early 1900s 1937 Downtown MC.jpg Cigar and peanut wagon on Federal 1909.jpg Parade for the July 4th 1910.jpg 1920 Ford dealeship in Mason Cityr.jpg 1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade MC IA.jpg 1910 Fire Department MC.jpg 1920s Birdsall's Ice Cream Store same location today..jpg 1910busy intersection standard oil wagon.jpg 1920 Commercial Bank on Federal with parked motorcycle.jpg 1915 Charles Hotel at Central Park with Trolley.jpg 1930 2nd St SE and Federal facing North Best.jpg 1915 Iowa Hardware Mutual Office Bldg old metalcraft bldg.jpg 1930s Jefferson Lines buses at the downtown depot MC.jpg 1915 State st North of delaware facing NE2.jpg 1930 East side Federal to State street.jpg 1915 Street scene at Charles Hotel with Trolleyand Olympia Billboard.jpg 1934 buildings being torn down Federal Ave 1.jpg 1918 North Iowa Fair 19th SW at Federal (Southport Mall site.jpg Mason_City_1212.jpg 1919 White Motor Cars on Federal MC.jpg