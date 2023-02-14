A Mason City man who filed a guilty plea to third-degree kidnapping and domestic abuse assault last week has withdrawn his plea and is set to stand trial which could result in life imprisonment.

According to court records, 40-year-old Michael Atkins Jr. signed the plea agreement last week, but before a hearing on Monday, Atkins informed his attorney he did not want to accept the plea agreement and he intended to stand on the not-guilty plea he previously entered.

Because of his guilty plea withdraw, Atkins is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual abuse and domestic abuse assault. Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen told the court on Monday that the prosecution was withdrawing its motion to amend the charges.

Details were scarce, but affidavits state that Atkins held a woman and committed a sex act against her will around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at a residence in Mason City. He threatened to kill the victim, threatened to use a firearm and strangled her while committing the sex act.

Atkins is a registered sex offender due to a harassment conviction in 2018. The original charge in that case was third-degree sexual abuse. He also was convicted of domestic abuse in 2017, a drug charge in 2022 and sex offender registration violation last August. Atkins was also charged with public intoxication that morning.

Atkins withdrew his right to a speedy trial on Feb. 13, but redemanded a speedy trial on Monday. A jury trial has been scheduled for May 2.

North Iowa history in photos: Mason City street scenes of the early 1900s 1937 Downtown MC.jpg Cigar and peanut wagon on Federal 1909.jpg Parade for the July 4th 1910.jpg 1920 Ford dealeship in Mason Cityr.jpg 1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade MC IA.jpg 1910 Fire Department MC.jpg 1920s Birdsall's Ice Cream Store same location today..jpg 1910busy intersection standard oil wagon.jpg 1920 Commercial Bank on Federal with parked motorcycle.jpg 1915 Charles Hotel at Central Park with Trolley.jpg 1930 2nd St SE and Federal facing North Best.jpg 1915 Iowa Hardware Mutual Office Bldg old metalcraft bldg.jpg 1930s Jefferson Lines buses at the downtown depot MC.jpg 1915 State st North of delaware facing NE2.jpg 1930 East side Federal to State street.jpg 1915 Street scene at Charles Hotel with Trolleyand Olympia Billboard.jpg 1934 buildings being torn down Federal Ave 1.jpg 1918 North Iowa Fair 19th SW at Federal (Southport Mall site.jpg Mason_City_1212.jpg 1919 White Motor Cars on Federal MC.jpg