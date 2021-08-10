 Skip to main content
Alleged Iowa Lottery scheme nets two $134 and 14 criminal charges
Alleged Iowa Lottery scheme nets two $134 and 14 criminal charges

A second man finds himself in the Cerro Gordo County Jail as part of a two-man team that apparently attempted to defraud the Iowa lottery.

Richard Lee Pierce II, 29, made his initial appearance in Cerro Gordo District Court on Tuesday to answer to seven charges of forgery and attempting to defraud the Iowa Lottery.

Richard Lee Pierce II

Richard Lee Pierce II

Police say Pierce II, of Ventura, and a buddy, Joey Henry Allen, 31, of Clear Lake, went to the Ventura Mart several times between July 18 and 19 to buy and sell lottery tickets, according to court documents.

Here's how it worked:

Allen went to the Ventura Mart on six different occasions, purchasing a total of $824 worth of lottery tickets and paying with a check that bounced, according to the documents.

Joey Henry Allen

Joey Henry Allen

Pierce II took the winning tickets back into Ventura Mart and had them cashed, winning $958 overall, according to the documents.

For the $134 the pair cleared in profit, they have together also earned 12 felony counts of defrauding the Iowa Lottery. Pierce II got a bonus felony charge of forgery, while Allen was also charged with 2nd degree felony theft.

Allen was nabbed by police on a warrant on Aug. 3, and remains in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond. Pierce II was picked up by police on Monday and remains behind bars on a $5,000 cash bond.

