After temporary closure, Kuennen's Quarry to reopen with new hours

After temporarily closing, Worth County Conservation has worked on a plan to address the number of incident calls it's been receiving.

The solution? Having the park open during a smaller time frame.

Starting on July 5, the park will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. all week.

The number of incident calls since the start of June led to Kuennen’s Quarry being shut down mid-June, according to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank.

Fank said since the beginning of June, before Kuennen’s Quarry shut down on June 11, there were 18 incident calls that were reported.

According to Fank, the incident calls since June 1 included: two for theft, one for overdose, four for vandalism, one for assault, one medical call, two for alcohol, one for brandishing a firearm, five for suspicious or drug-related activity, and one call about a car going into the quarry.

"This year was the tipping point," Worth County Conservation Board Director Jim Hanson said.

Hanson said that numerous issues were causing strain on his staff, particularly with the hours that the park was open and that the calls that both Worth County Conservation and the sheriff's office received were constant.