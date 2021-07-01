After temporary closure, Kuennen's Quarry to reopen with new hours

After temporarily closing, Worth County Conservation has worked on a plan to address the number of incident calls it's been receiving.
The solution? Having the park open during a smaller time frame.
Starting on July 5, the park will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. all week.
The number of incident calls since the start of June led to Kuennen’s Quarry being shut down mid-June, according to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank.
Fank said since the beginning of June, before Kuennen’s Quarry shut down on June 11, there were 18 incident calls that were reported.
According to Fank, the incident calls since June 1 included: two for theft, one for overdose, four for vandalism, one for assault, one medical call, two for alcohol, one for brandishing a firearm, five for suspicious or drug-related activity, and one call about a car going into the quarry.
"This year was the tipping point," Worth County Conservation Board Director Jim Hanson said.
Hanson said that numerous issues were causing strain on his staff, particularly with the hours that the park was open and that the calls that both Worth County Conservation and the sheriff's office received were constant.
"You could pack two or three years of calls into the summer," Hanson said.
The incidents that happen at Kuennen’s Quarry increase during June, July, and August every year, according to the sheriff.
Fank said that the park was receiving an increased number of visitors and incident calls due to the pandemic last year and since Minnesota parks had closed, and incidents this year are around the same numbers.
Between the dates of June 2020 and June 2021, there were 174 public safety related calls made to Kuennen's Quarry.
The most recent incident in the park prior to its closure happened June 10 at 6:09 p.m. when Worth County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man who passed out and that CPR was in progress, a press release from the sheriff's office said. The man was identified as Collin Scott Clark Johnson, 18, of Hollandale, Minnesota. Narcan was administered to Johnson and was signed off for further medical care. Johnson was placed under arrest by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office and charged with public intoxication.
After so many incident reports, Worth County Conservation decided to close Kuennen's Quarry until a solution could be found, a decision that was fully supported by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. Worth County Conservation announced it would remain closed until it could discuss the issue and form a plan to ensure safety. Cabin rentals, however, would still be honored.
"We just want (Kuennen's Quarry) to come back to a family-friendly park and we just felt like it wasn't family-friendly anymore," Hanson said.
Our environment: Summer 2021
Seasonal coverage of the land we live on:
It’s called the golden oyster and is a species that every mushroom hunting enthusiast should be aware of.
The heat is on in Iowa with nearly 90 percent of the state experiencing some degree of drought, according to the latest update issued by a coalition of state and federal agencies.
Officials at the public water system for the city of Des Moines are asking customers to begin using water wisely and cut lawn irrigation by 25% as water usage climbs and drought conditions reduce the flow of rivers feeding the plant.
The hatch is on. Breaking free of their eggshell imprisonment, broods of newborn wood ducks are getting their first glimpse of the Iowa outdoo…
The spring songbird migration is winging northward. And while the larger and more colorful species – such as tanagers, orioles, and grosbeaks …
For just $1, get 6 months of unlimited digital access to your community's local news. That's right, just $1. Take advantage of this offer befo…
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com