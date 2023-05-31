A Mason City man accused of killing a woman and then setting fire to her body to conceal the crime has entered an Alford plea and is facing up to 50 years in prison.
According to court records, 29-year-old Dominick Daniel Degner was facing life in prison after being charged with first-degree murder in December 2021. The charges were filed after he allegedly killed 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe of Mason City via blunt force trauma and then set fire to Wolfe's body and the residence located at 123 N. Tennessee Ave. in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime in September 2021.
The plea agreement recommends Degner be charged with the lesser crime of second-degree murder and and a second-degree arson charge be dismissed. Degner will be required to serve a minimum of 70% of his sentence because second-degree murder is a forcible felony. Degner would also have to pay $150,000 restitution to the victim's estate if the court accepts his plea.
The court is under no obligation to follow the plea agreement recommendations.
An Alford plea is not an admittance of guilt, but an admittance that there is enough evidence against the defendant to likely produce a guilty verdict at trial. Degner will be held without bond until sentencing.