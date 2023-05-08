A Mason City man accused of robbing Casey's General Store on North Federal Avenue and stealing guns in Manly in January has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to court records filed Monday, 18-year-old Jesup Allen Ward must serve at least 50% of his sentence. Ward filed a motion Monday claiming his publicly appointed attorney did not "thoroughly explain the significance of [his] sentence or potential sentence."

Ward argued that based on his age and lack of experience he would like to seek different legal council and asks for the prosecution to consider another plea bargain. The court apparently denied that request, although there was nothing filed on the court's behalf regarding the request as of Monday afternoon.

Ward pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery April 10 in Cerro Gordo County District Court. The prosecution is recommending a 25-year sentence with a minimum of 70% served due to the crime being a forcible felony.

The robbery charge stems from a Jan. 3 incident in which police were dispatched to Casey's General Store at 9:39 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery.

No one was hurt during the incident and an undisclosed amount of money was taken, according to police.

The gun theft charges stem from a Jan. 2 incident in which Manly police were dispatched to a residence on South Broadway Street after being alerted to a burglary taking place. According to the affidavit, the next-door neighbor called the resident and informed him she could see two men breaking into the residence via her Ring doorbell camera.

The woman then allegedly went next door and chased the men away. She could only identify Ward as one of the burglars. The men allegedly tried kicking in the door, but then resorted to breaking a window with a shovel.

The only property reported missing were two black handguns, a 9 mm Springfield and a .45 caliber Springfield.

This story has been updated.

