A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to multiple arson charges and possession of methamphetamine last month was charged with second-degree theft on Friday.
According to court records, 42-year-old Zachary Bruce Sankey allegedly stole a white cargo trailer from 1627 Sixth Street SW sometime between March 1 and March 20. The trailer and its unidentified contents were valued at approximately $5,000.
The trailer was recovered, but the items inside were not located. Second-degree theft is a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
A sentencing hearing for the arson and drug charges is scheduled for June 26. Those charges stem from a series of fires set in Mason City between 5:22 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the following locations:
Garage fire at 324 S. Kentucky Avenue at 5:22 a.m.; brush fire at Birch Drive and North Rhode Island Avenue at 5:30 a.m.; vehicle fire at Arona Home Essentials, located at 3701 Fourth St. S.W. at 6:25 a.m.; structure fire at Brothers Ace Hardware, located at 440 S. Illinois Ave. at 6:45 a.m.; and a structure fire at Gracious Estates, 777 S. Eisenhower Ave. at 7:15 a.m.