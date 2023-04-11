A Mason City man accused of robbing Casey's General Store on North Federal Avenue and stealing guns in Manly last January has pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Jesup John Allen Ward Pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. The prosecution is recommending a 25-year sentence with a minimum of 70% served due to the crime being a forcible felony.

Ward will be allowed to recommend his own sentence to the court at the sentencing hearing. The agreement also calls for Ward to pay $1,515 in restitution to the victim of the gun thefts. The court is not obligated to follow the prosecution's recommendation.

The robbery charge stems from a Jan. 3 incident in which police were dispatched to Casey's General Store at 9:39 p.m. on Jan. 3 after a report of an armed robbery was received.

No one was hurt during the incident and an undisclosed amount of money was taken according to police.

Police canvased the area, but were unable to locate the Ward.

The gun theft charges stem from a Jan. 2 incident. Manly police were dispatched to a residence on South Broadway Street after being alerted to a burglary taking place. According to the affidavit, the next door neighbor called the resident and informed him she could see two men breaking into the residence via her Ring doorbell camera.

The woman then allegedly went next door and chased the men away. She could only identify Ward as one of the burglars. The men allegedly tried kicking in the door, but then resorted to breaking a window with a shovel.

The only property reported as missing were two black handguns, a 9mm Springfield and a .45 caliber Springfield.

No further court dates have been scheduled as of Tuesday.

North Iowa History: Police photos, on the scene Ashland-Asburn murder Bank robbery in Sheffield Breaking of slot machines Breaking of slot machines Breaking of slot machines 1949 Mrs. Deyo at station Stolen car in cemetery Kozy Korner 3 Kozy Korner shooting 6 Kozy Korner shooting 7 Kozy Korner shooting-1 Walt Reindl and stolen property polslots polslots1.jpg polslots2.jpg Strip Bandits Pretty Boy Floyd at McIntire Pretty Boy Floyd Babyface Nelson stolen car Good Time Charlie footprint Thornton robbery footprint Chapman & Hall in Jail Derr murder house Robbery at Earl Fruit Liquor confiscated at police station Wife slayer Govig Murder suspect from Corwith Mattson kidnap suspect Fatal accident photo Tounsend trial Ventura robbers Shattered bank glass Vandalized car Man with deputy and Sheriff Alfred Winters Wrecked house.jpg McWha held by police