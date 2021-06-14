 Skip to main content
A Mason City man hospitalized after being shot in the leg
breaking top story

A Mason City man hospitalized after being shot in the leg

A Mason City man was shot in the leg on Saturday night that left him hospitalized.

On June 12, Mason City police officers responded to a shooting at First Street Northwest and North Madison Avenue. When the officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by Mason City Fire Department. The leg injury was not life-threatening.

The victim was walking down the street when he was shot at, according to the press release put out on Monday by the Mason City Police Department.

Mason City Police Department believes that the shooting was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636 and ask for Criminal Investigation Lieutenant Rich Jensen. Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa.

Cops weblogo blue lights

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

