A look at the incident numbers that led to Kuennan's Quarry closing

The number of incident calls since the start of June was the factor for Kuennen’s Quarry being shut down mid-June, according to the Worth County Sheriff.

Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said since the beginning of June, before Kuennen’s Quarry shut down on June 11, there were 18 incident calls that were reported.

According to Fank, the incident calls since June 1 included: two for theft, one for overdose, four for vandalism, one for assault, one medical call, two for alcohol, one for brandishing a firearm, five for suspicious or drug-related activity, and one call about a car going into the quarry.

The incidents that happen at Kuennen’s Quarry increase during June, July, and August every year, according to the sheriff.

Fank said that the park was receiving an increased number of visitors due to the pandemic last year, but incidents this year are around the same numbers.

Between the dates of June 2020 and June 2021, there were 174 public safety related calls made to Kuennen's Quarry.

After multiple incident reports, Worth County Conservation decided to close Kuennen's Quarry until a solution can be found, a decision that was fully supported by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

