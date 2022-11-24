112522-ggaz-nws-leo-Thornton_merged

Clear Lake man pleads guilty to stealing fentanyl

A Clear Lake man pleaded guilty to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients in federal court in Sioux City on Monday.

Ryan William Thornton, 27, is facing up to four years in prison after being convicted of acquiring fentanyl by misrepresentation, fraud and subterfuge.

Thornton, a nurse, admitted in the guilty plea that he diverted liquid fentanyl intended for patients for his own use by removing the drug from patients’ IV pumps with a syringe.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Thornton remains free on bond pending sentencing. Thornton faces a possible maximum sentence of four years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release following any imprisonment.

Mason City man convicted of possessing child pornography

A Mason City man was convicted on two counts of possession of child pornography in federal court in Sioux City on Nov. 17.

Brandon Manning, 41, is facing up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release following any imprisonment. One count of receiving child pornography was dismissed.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the evidence at trial showed Manning possessed thousands of images and videos of child pornography, including pornography of children under the age of 12 years old, on an SD card in a cellphone he attempted to destroy when being served with a search warrant on Jan. 12, and on an internal hard drive for a laptop that was found in his home hidden in his bedroom.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Nora Springs woman pleads guilty of sex abuse charge

A Nora Springs woman pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse in Floyd County District Court on Monday.

According to court records, 28-year-old Sharmae Marie Field is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old when she was 22 years old in 2017 and 2018.

The affidavit states she was a counselor working for Francis Lauer Youth Services at the time and she would pick the boy up near his home in Mason City and drive him to Rudd to have sex. This allegedly happened at two different residences.

Third-degree sexual abuse is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The plea deal calls for a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee to be dropped.

The guilty plea also asks for the 10-year sentence to be suspended, with three to five years probation and sex offender treatment.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 23. The judge is not required to follow the sentence recommended in the written plea of guilty.

Three killed in Wright Co. crash

Three people were killed, two remain unidentified, in a crash at around 7 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 160th Street north of Holmes.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 27-year-old Jorge Marih Lopez Lopez of Britt and two unknown occupants of a 2007 BMW 525 were found dead by first responders when they arrived on scene.

All three of the deceased were taken to the Wright County Medical Examiner’s Office by Ewing Funeral Home. The Iowa State Patrol confirmed the names of the unknown occupants are either unknown or not being released as of Tuesday afternoon.

The BMW crashed with a 2020 Mack Anthem semitrailer driven by 20-year-old Braxton William Matthew Murphy of Eldora. A passenger in the semi sustained minor injuries. Murphy appeared to be unharmed.

The crash is under investigation. Assisting agencies included the Clarion Fire Department, Clarion EMS, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Wright County Emergency Management, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Wright County Medical Examiner’s Office.