Penny Gilbertson and other North Iowans who, like her, live with mental and developmental disabilities or traumatic brain injuries, have plenty of reason to smile now that Crest Services has expanded to North Iowa.

Gilbertson is thriving as the first of two members in the first Mason City care home administered by Crest, which opened in March. She and her roommate receive 24-hour care from a team of direct-support professionals.

Crest Services is a Des Moines-based nonprofit care organization, founded in 1974 and affiliated with American Baptist Homes of the Midwest, and provides access to supportive services to the individual specific needs of their residents and members to enable them to achieve their greatest potential, whether they require 24-hour support in a waiver home or hourly support in independent living situations.

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to welcome Crest Services to the community, and to their new offices located on the second floor of the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center, located at 9 N Federal Avenue in Mason City.

With the opening of its Mason City office, Crest Services now boasts seven locations to serve residents of Cedar Rapids, Chariton, Des Moines, Harlan, and Ottumwa, Iowa, as well as Albert Lea, Minn. Crest currently employs 300, but said that dozens of new jobs, including leadership roles, are now available in Mason City due to the expansion into northern Iowa.

“We’re looking to open a second home in Plymouth in May, with four residents, and we’re looking at opening our third home in July, which will have three residents,” said Kyle Dykstra, a supervisor with Crest.

Homes will typically house four residents, but that depends completely on the individuals and how they interact. “If an individual is overstimulated in more of a group setting and they need more one-on-one contact, [we'll] take care of them the best way we can,” said Dykstra, who had the honor of cutting the ribbon, with Gilbertson by his side.

Crest Services also supports those whose disability requires frequent care, but wish to maintain their independence by continuing to live in their own homes.

“We are excited to bring our services to the deserving individuals in Mason City and surrounding communities. Our support services will empower more Iowans to live their most independent and fulfilling lives. We look forward to developing additional partnerships and expanding our service coverage throughout northern Iowa,” said Director of Crest Services Bob Swigert.

“We are really excited to see this organization move into the North Iowa area,” said Mason City Chamber President and CEO Colleen Frein, who, along with the Chamber ambassadors, welcomed the organization to the area at the ceremony. “The people that (Crest) serves are very much in need, so as much service as we are able as a community provide for them, the better.”