Crash reported on I-35 near Latimer

A crash occurred about 30 miles south of Clear Lake on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred between Exit 159 to County Road C47 and Exit 165 to State Highway 3 near Coulter, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).
A witness said at least one vehicle was significantly damaged and a substantial ditch fire was ongoing before 3:30 p.m.
By 3:52 p.m., the northbound lane was reported reopened by the DOT. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the southbound side's right lane remained blocked due to the crash with traffic delays of just a couple minutes predicted.
Melanie Mergen
Digital Editor
