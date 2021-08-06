 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash reported on I-35 near Latimer
0 comments
alert

Crash reported on I-35 near Latimer

{{featured_button_text}}
emergency cops ambulance lights weblogo

A crash occurred about 30 miles south of Clear Lake on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. 

The crash occurred between Exit 159 to County Road C47 and Exit 165 to State Highway 3 near Coulter, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).

A witness said at least one vehicle was significantly damaged and a substantial ditch fire was ongoing before 3:30 p.m.

By 3:52 p.m., the northbound lane was reported reopened by the DOT. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the southbound side's right lane remained blocked due to the crash with traffic delays of just a couple minutes predicted. 

6 months of local news for just $1
0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News