Craig Carstens becomes Chief Financial Officer at Floyd County Medical Center

Floyd County Medical Center has hired a new Chief Financial Officer. According to the press release, Craig Carstens will assume the position after serving in the same role at Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley, Iowa since May of 2018. Prior to that Carstens worked at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City as Director of Financial Operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Craig to FCMC. He will play an integral part in the leadership and financial management of our organization.” said Dawnett Willis, Chief Executive Officer. Carstens will oversee the financial activities of the growing hospital and clinics.

He received his Master’s Degree in Health Policy and Administration from Washington State University, Spokane WA, and his Bachelor’s Degree- Business & Economics/Accounting from South Dakota State University.

“My family and I could not be happier for the opportunity to call Charles City home and for my new role at FCMC.” said Carstens. Carstens and his family will be relocating to Charles City in the near future.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0