COVID in North Iowa: 'It’s this huge trickle-down effect. It wasn’t just us.'

In taking stock of the past year, Schreck said a lot of businesses were still able to get started. If there were any issues, he said it was with work slowing down as opposed to being delayed outright.

As for existing businesses, Schreck acknowledged that restaurants and food service were seriously impacted by the pandemic but noted that recovery won't take forever.

"Those jobs come back pretty quickly as you come out," he said. "We’re getting back on par pretty darn fast."

As a small business owner, Follmuth said he still worries about how his peers are doing. He thinks about the revenue he's lost from canceled events and wonders what sort of hit others have taken to their business.

"It’s been really difficult for everybody," he said. "I am happy for those businesses that have been doing well in this situation or at least treading water but I know there are going to be a lot of places that continue to suffer."

To ameliorate some of that suffering, Follmuth said he hopes that small business owners are doing their best to get ahold of whatever local, state and federal assistance they can.