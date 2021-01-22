COVID-19 vaccine in Cerro Gordo County: update to phase 1b

• Individuals with disabilities living in home settings and their direct care staff

Tier 3

• Staff and individuals living in congregate settings not covered by previous Phase or Tier

• Government officials, including staff, engaged in business at the State Capitol

Tier 4

• Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety

Tier 5

• Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated

“This is exciting for a number of reasons,” states Brian Hanft, Director at CG Public Health. “First, it means that as soon as February 1 comes and we have adequate supply of vaccine, we are going to be able to get it into a lot of peoples arms; second, it answers a lot of questions as who gets to go first, second, third, and so on.”

CG Public Health is ready to administer doses to as many people as vaccine quantity allows. “We have the staff, we have the site, even our volunteer pool is excited to start,” says Hanft. “Just get us the doses.”