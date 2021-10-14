COVID-19 update: Latest positive case, hospitalization data for North Iowa

Here's what the latest COVID-19 data across North Iowa shows.

Positive cases

When it came to 14-day positive test rates, as of Tuesday, data shared by the Iowa Department of Public Health showed that Butler (6%), Cerro Gordo (8.4%), Hancock (9.2%), Kossuth (6.5%), Mitchell (8.8%), Winnebago (9.1%) and Worth (9.9%) counties saw rates in the single digits. Floyd's 14-day rate was 10% and Wright's was 13.1%.

When it came to 7-day positive rates as of Tuesday, Butler was at 5% (30 new cases), Cerro Gordo was at 8.7% (122 new cases), Floyd was at 11.2% (62 new cases), Hancock was at 9.2% (37 new cases), Kossuth was at 6.9% (40 new cases), Winnebago was at 6.3% (23 new cases), Wright was at 13.9% (54 cases).

Cases by age group

A considerable share of virus spread in North Iowa continues to be among children. In the last week reported by IDPH, 31% of positive tests in Cerro Gordo County were among those 17 and younger, or about 37 cases. In Hancock, the number was 35%, or about 12 cases. When looking at cases in Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright altogether, 0-to-17-year-olds accounted for 24% of positive tests, or about 112 cases out of the 469 total confirmed across the 10 counties. The next-largest shares were the 30-39 and 40-49 age groups, both at 14%.

Hospitalizations

Across Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) region 2, which covers the north central Iowa area, data as of Tuesday showed that 45 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and 10 were in the ICU. 145 inpatient beds and nine ICU beds were available.

In September, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City expanded its critical care unit (CCU) to 22 beds from its usual 18. MercyOne Communications Lead Angie Anstine shared on Thursday that at last report, the hospital currently has 30 total COVID-19-positive inpatients; 21 are not fully vaccinated. 8 CCU inpatients have COVID-19.

"Vaccination continues to be the most effective way to protect yourself from the virus and its variants," Anstine said. "The COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and effective against symptomatic infections, and can prevent/greatly reduce hospitalizations and death."

Statewide look

Statewide, 22% of confirmed positive tests were among those in the 0-17 age group over the last seven days. 30-to-39-year-olds, the age group with the second-highest number of positive tests this week, accounted for 18% of cases.

As of Tuesday, 598 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across Iowa, with 150 patients in ICU — slightly down from 626 and 141, respectively, last week. Just under 2,000 inpatient beds and 195 ICU beds (down from 201 last week) were available as of Tuesday.

According to IDPH data, 51.9% of Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 55.1% have received at least one vaccine dose. When looking at Iowans 12 and older, 61.2% are fully vaccinated, and for those 18 and older, that number increases slightly to 63.3%.

What's new with booster shots?

On Thursday, the vaccine experts on the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee convened for day one of a two-day panel to make recommendations to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on whether those who received COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson should receive booster shots, the Associated Press reported.

The FDA broadcasts the virtual meetings across platforms online, including on YouTube.

CG Public Health continues to offer sign-up for Pfizer booster shots. For more information on recommendations and eligibility, call CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 or visit https://cghealth.com/3rd-dose-booster-sign-up/.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

