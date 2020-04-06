COVID-19 precautions leave Mason City noticeably quieter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa rises, more and more restrictions are put into place to help slow the spread of the infectious disease.

In Mason City, these restrictions and prohibited activities are leaving residents little to do but stay home and do their part in slowing its spread.

Parking lots at businesses deemed essential through Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State Public Health Emergency Declaration, including grocery stores, remain busy.

With downtown Mason City consisting of mostly non-essential businesses, including bars and retail stores, the streets are generally empty, save for light foot traffic at City Hall and the bus terminal.

For at least the next month, residents may need to adapt further to the ever changing social landscape. Just a day ago, Mason City officials announced that all park equipment and shelters will be closed to the public through at least April 30.

The parks themselves will remain open, however, so that residents can still get exercise through walking, riding bikes or walking their pets. The city's dog park also remains open.