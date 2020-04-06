COVID-19 precautions leave Mason City noticeably quieter
COVID-19 precautions leave Mason City noticeably quieter

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa rises, more and more restrictions are put into place to help slow the spread of the infectious disease. 

In Mason City, these restrictions and prohibited activities are leaving residents little to do but stay home and do their part in slowing its spread. 

Parking lots at businesses deemed essential through Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State Public Health Emergency Declaration, including grocery stores, remain busy.

With downtown Mason City consisting of mostly non-essential businesses, including bars and retail stores, the streets are generally empty, save for light foot traffic at City Hall and the bus terminal. 

COVID 8

A sign reading "We Are All in This Together" is seen in a window at La'James College in downtown Mason City on Friday.

For at least the next month, residents may need to adapt further to the ever changing social landscape. Just a day ago, Mason City officials announced that all park equipment and shelters will be closed to the public through at least April 30.

COVID 1

Signs and "caution" tape cover the playground equipment at Parkers Woods in Mason City. City officials announced Friday that all park equipment and shelters will be closed to the public through at least April 30.

The parks themselves will remain open, however, so that residents can still get exercise through walking, riding bikes or walking their pets. The city's dog park also remains open. 

When leaving their homes, residents may notice precautions taken at stores, such as protective shields at registers and the sanitizing of surfaces between customers. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that Americans voluntarily wear cloth face masks when in public.

COVID 12

A man wears a face mask as he walks through downtown Mason City on Saturday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that Americans voluntarily wear cloth face masks when in public.

First responders can be seen wearing face masks when responding to medical calls, to protect themselves and patients who do not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID 10

A Mason City Fire Department medic carries a face mask as he leaves the scene of a medical call in Mason City on Saturday. First responders are wearing masks when they respond to calls to protect themselves and their patients.

While Gov. Reynolds recently stated that she remains opposed to a state-wide stay-at-home order, there are many precautions Mason City residents can take to stay safe. 

