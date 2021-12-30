 Skip to main content
COVID-19 positivity rates remain in single digits in Cerro Gordo County

CG Public Health - lobby

CG Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its clinic at Plaza West on Fourth Street Southwest in Mason City.

 Lisa Grouette

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft responds to covid masking and vaccine concerns during a Q&A with the Globe Gazette on Wednesday.

COVID-19 positivity rates remain in the single digits according to a report from CG Public Health on Thursday.

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 8% and a seven-day rate of 8% within the county. The statewide numbers remain in double digits, with a 14-day positivity rate of 10.9% and a seven-day positivity rate of 11.6%. The statistics were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov and updated every Wednesday.

Cerro Gordo County has reported 27 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 3 patients in the ICU, and 136 deaths from COVID-19.

Cerro Gordo had steady double-digit rates through all of November, moving into December. This is the second week the has been in the single digits since.

At 24%, the 19-29 age group has the highest rate of positive cases in the county according to the new data. The second-highest is the zero-17 age group at 22%, followed by the 60-69 age group at 21%.

Age Group 12-30

The portion of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated sits at 65.7%. Those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 make up 77% of that number, and those 65 and older comprise 95%.

 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a statement Monday effectively shortening the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five for those infected with COVID-19, followed by another five days of wearing a mask when around others to reduce the risk of spread, so long as the person is asymptomatic or is seeing their symptoms resolve, according the press release.

