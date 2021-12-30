COVID-19 positivity rates remain in single digits in Cerro Gordo County

COVID-19 positivity rates remain in the single digits according to a report from CG Public Health on Thursday.

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 8% and a seven-day rate of 8% within the county. The statewide numbers remain in double digits, with a 14-day positivity rate of 10.9% and a seven-day positivity rate of 11.6%. The statistics were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov and updated every Wednesday.

Cerro Gordo County has reported 27 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 3 patients in the ICU, and 136 deaths from COVID-19.

Cerro Gordo had steady double-digit rates through all of November, moving into December. This is the second week the has been in the single digits since.

At 24%, the 19-29 age group has the highest rate of positive cases in the county according to the new data. The second-highest is the zero-17 age group at 22%, followed by the 60-69 age group at 21%.

The portion of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated sits at 65.7%. Those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 make up 77% of that number, and those 65 and older comprise 95%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a statement Monday effectively shortening the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five for those infected with COVID-19, followed by another five days of wearing a mask when around others to reduce the risk of spread, so long as the person is asymptomatic or is seeing their symptoms resolve, according the press release.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

