COVID-19 positivity rates drop below double digits in Cerro Gordo County

COVID-19 positivity rates have dropped below double digits according to a report from CG Public Health on Wednesday.

CG Public Health reported a 14-day positivity rate of 9.8% and a seven-day rate of 8.5% within the county. The statewide numbers remain in double digits, with a 14-day positivity rate of 10.8% and a seven-day positivity rate of 10.8%. The statistics were collected from coronavirus.iowa.gov and updated every Wednesday.

Cerro Gordo County has reported 30 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 4 patients in the ICU, and 132 deaths from COVID-19.

Cerro Gordo's rates have increased steadily, moving up from around an 8% positivity rate in the middle of September. Since the beginning of November, the county has remained in the double digits. This is the first week that Cerro Gordo has dropped below 10%.

At 28%, the zero-17 age group has the highest rate of positive cases in the county according to the new data. The second-highest is the 60-69 age group at 16%, followed by the 40-49 age group at 13%.

The portion of Cerro Gordo County's population that is fully vaccinated sits at 60.1%. Those residents between the ages of 18 and 64 make up 71.1% of the that number, and those 65 and older comprise 90.2%.

As the nation heads towards the holidays, the CDC has posted several tips on their website to celebrate safely. You can view all of their tips by going to www.cdc.gov.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

