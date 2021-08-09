COVID-19 numbers forces MercyOne to restrict visitors again

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has once again revised its visitor restrictions due to active COVID-19 cases in the area.

Effective Monday, MercyOne North Iowa Medical center will allow one visitor per person, per day, unless otherwise noted. The restrictions have been determined by the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community and are updated as needed.

Cerro Gordo County currently has a high transmission rate and has had 10 to 50 cases the last seven days, according to the CDC.

With the revised restrictions, no in-person visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients except under special circumstances.

“We do recognize that patient support from a family member or a friend contributes to patient experience, safety and healing,” said the press release from MercyOne North Iowa Communication Lead Angie Anstine. “We desire to balance these important elements with the need to protect patients and colleagues from unnecessary exposure to COVID-19.”

Despite restrictions in place, MercyOne encourages keeping in touch with patients using alternative means of communication such as calling them on the phone or using video calls.