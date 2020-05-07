COVID-19 closures allow for early start on Clear Lake Schools' projects

The Lions Field Athletic Complex and Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance projects are underway in Clear Lake.
The projects, which are included in the district’s $18 million bond referendum voters passed in March, were able to start early because of the discontinuation of in-person classes and the cancellation of the spring sports season due to COVID-19.
“I guess if there’s an upside to all the stuff going on, it’s that we were able to start these projects earlier and we won’t have a problem getting them done by the start of school,” said Doug Gee, Clear Lake superintendent.
Clear Lake students have been participating in online learning opportunities since late March when Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended the closure of schools for four weeks to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Iowa.
Last month, Reynolds announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year. Clear Lake’s last day of online learning is May 15.
The Clear Lake Community School District’s $18 million bond referendum was approved 1,012 to 464 during a special election on March 3.
The vote gives the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
Some of the projects included in the referendum are security upgrades at Clear Creek Elementary (estimated to cost between $350,000 and $450,000), improvements at Lions Field Complex (estimated between $3 million and $4 million) and a wellness center (estimated to cost about $10 million).
Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, was awarded the contracts for the Clear Creek Elementary secure entrance project for $515,230 in March and for the Lions Field Athletic Complex improvements project for $2,443,900 in April.
Both projects were scheduled to begin in mid- to late May after the school year and the spring sports season ended, but Gee said work started a month ahead of schedule on the Lions Field Athletic Complex and about three weeks early at Clear Creek Elementary.
“This situation has helped them tremendously get a jump-start on both projects,” he said.
Gee said the contractor “went to town” on the Clear Creek Elementary project and has already demolished a bunch of stuff.
The project includes relocating the front office, renovating the existing administration office, replacing three existing heat pumps and tying in the storm sewer.
With the professional fees and expenses for Artura Architecture, the total secure entrance project is estimated to cost $566,600, which is 5.1% over the engineer’s estimate.
Dean Snyder’s bid for the Lions Field Athletic Complex project was more than $500,000 under the engineer’s estimate.
The estimated cost of the project was between $3.1 million and $3.2 million, including professional fees and expenses.
The bid, including the football field logo and the baseball sidewalk, totaled $2,443,900.
The Lions Field Athletic Complex renovations include new turf for the football field, resurfacing the track, new bleachers, new press boxes, new plaza and entrance, replacing the softball field lights, a new concessions and restroom building and bleachers on the softball field and new fencing around the whole complex.
Dean Snyder Construction has already started on the softball field improvements, including the team room and press box, because of the delay of the possible start to that high school season, Gee said.
The crew has also removed some bleachers and tore out exterior fencing.
Gee said the new field turf will hopefully be done sometime in July.
Because a significant amount of work related to the Clear Creek Elementary and Lions Field Athletic Complex projects will be done before June 30, the end of fiscal year 2020, the Clear Lake School Board will need to vote on a budget amendment after a public hearing.
The school board will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clear Lake Middle School Media Center, 1601 Third Ave. N.
The amendment reflects a $2.5 million increase in expenditures in fiscal year 2020, which are attributed to the early start of the Clear Creek Elementary and Lions Field projects.
For questions related to the budget amendment or projects, call 641-357-2181.
