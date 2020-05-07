COVID-19 closures allow for early start on Clear Lake Schools' projects

Gee said the contractor “went to town” on the Clear Creek Elementary project and has already demolished a bunch of stuff.

The project includes relocating the front office, renovating the existing administration office, replacing three existing heat pumps and tying in the storm sewer.

With the professional fees and expenses for Artura Architecture, the total secure entrance project is estimated to cost $566,600, which is 5.1% over the engineer’s estimate.

Dean Snyder’s bid for the Lions Field Athletic Complex project was more than $500,000 under the engineer’s estimate.

The estimated cost of the project was between $3.1 million and $3.2 million, including professional fees and expenses.

The bid, including the football field logo and the baseball sidewalk, totaled $2,443,900.

The Lions Field Athletic Complex renovations include new turf for the football field, resurfacing the track, new bleachers, new press boxes, new plaza and entrance, replacing the softball field lights, a new concessions and restroom building and bleachers on the softball field and new fencing around the whole complex.