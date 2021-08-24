COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County have gone up in the past week

Through Friday, Aug. 13, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the positive test rate for Cerro Gordo County was down to 5.09% while new hospital admissions for COVID were up to 24 (through Saturday, Aug. 14).
Now, new hospital admissions are down to 16 (through Saturday, Aug. 21) while the percent positivity for a week stretch is up to 6.05% (through Friday, Aug. 20) based on a testing volume of 529. For Floyd County, the test rate is at 9.15% out of a volume of 153. In Hancock County, the numbers are 11.01% out of a testing volume of 109. Mitchell County is 17.17% out of 99 and Winnebago is 8.33% out of 108.
On the Coronavirus.Iowa.gov website, those numbers look a bit different. There, Cerro Gordo's positive test rate is 4% based off of 38 positive tests (through Tuesday, Aug. 24). Hospitalization numbers are regionalized and Region 2, which includes Cerro Gordo along with Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Hardin, Kossuth, Mitchell and Wright, had 30 patients with 8 people in the ICU throughout the area (through Wednesday, Aug. 18).
Across the state of Iowa, 2,200 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday.
Trend lines
Not surprisingly, the county with the lowest vaccination rate in Iowa is also the county with the highest number of new infections over the past week, when adjusted for population.
According to the New York Times, the number of new infections reported Saturday was 2,197, a sharp increase from last week’s single-day high of 1,992. Saturday’s total was Iowa’s highest single-day tally in seven months, since 2,478 new cases were recorded on Jan. 6.
Throughout August, the trend line for new infections in Iowa has been climbing sharply, mirroring a trajectory last seen in early November 2020. The current trend line shows no signs yet of leveling off.
Even more telling: The seven-day average of new cases, which tends to be a more reliable measure of trends than single-day tallies, is also on a sharp upward trajectory. On July 9, the seven-day average was 39 new cases per day; today, the average is 20 times higher, at 814 new cases per day.
Adjusted for population, only 13 other states currently have a higher number of infections than Iowa, which presently has 12,525 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Washington Post.
Iowa’s seven-day average of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is also climbing, and stands at 491, a 54% increase over the past two weeks, according to the New York Times’ data. Hospitalizations in the state are at the same level now as they were in late January.
The counties that saw the biggest gains in hospitalization, when measured against their overall population, were Lucas, Madison, Polk, Ringgold and Warren counties.
Despite the current rapid rate of increased infections, the raw number of newly infected Iowans remains far less than last November, when Iowa sometimes topped 4,000 new cases per day.
The total number of current COVID-19 cases at Iowa stands at 849, a 42% increase over the past two weeks.
Two-thirds of some counties’ residents still unvaccinated
Statewide, 51% of Iowans are fully vaccinated, which places Iowa close to the national average. There are 23 states with a higher percentage of fully vaccinated residents.
The Iowa counties that have the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents are: Davis County, at 31%; Decatur County, Van Buren and Lyon counties, each at 34%; and Sioux and Wayne counties, at 35%.
The Iowa counties with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents are Johnson County, at 62%; Linn and Dubuque counties, at 55%; and Polk, Boone and Dallas counties, at 54%.
Requirements
In the past few weeks, some major national employers, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Google, the Mayo Clinic and the military have begun requiring vaccinations. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has also advised all public and private nursing homes nationwide that if they expect to continue to be funded by Medicare and Medicaid, all of their workers must be vaccinated.
The broader MercyOne organization put out a press release the week of August 9 saying that MercyOne will require all "colleagues" and medical staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in all MercyOne health care "ministries." In July, Trinity Health, which joined with Catholic Health Initiatives (now CommonSpirit Health) to form MercyOne, announced that it would require proof of vaccination by Sept. 21 for all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in
While the county government for Cerro Gordo hasn't put in such requirements, the three-person county board did vote on Tuesday to amend COVID policies for employees to stipulate that they be masked, regardless of vaccination status, in common areas.
"We want to make sure we always have adequate staff to serve public," Director of Administrative Services Tom Meyer said about the reason for the Tuesday morning amendment.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
