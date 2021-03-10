COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Clear Lake Schools

COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the Clear Lake Community School District have declined within the past month.
Data released by the district Friday afternoon show fewer positive cases among students and staff the week ending March 5 than the week ending Feb. 5, which is when 20 students and one staff member tested positive.
According to Friday’s dashboard, the district has two students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in 10-day isolation, which is two more students than the week prior.
No staff have tested positive for the coronavirus since early February.
Since the school year started, Clear Lake has had 110 students and 36 staff test positive.
Clear Lake Schools has 3.4%, or about 48, students and 0.9%, or about two, staff in quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus.
The average daily attendance at Clear Lake Schools is currently about 91% for the past week, which is slightly higher than February.
The district doesn’t count students who are quarantined and remote learning as absent per the Iowa Department of Education, and students who are fully online aren’t included in the district’s attendance.
In July, the school board approved the district’s return-to-learn plan, which provides in-person learning for students but gives them the option to learn remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 8%, or 112, of Clear Lake's students are currently learning remotely, which is 13 fewer than January. There are 33 remote learners at the elementary, 23 at the middle school and 56 at the high school, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard updated Friday.
On Tuesday, Cerro Gordo County's 14-day positive test rate was 3% and its seven-day positivity rate was 3.9%.
Also as of Tuesday, Iowa had 306,971 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,383 in Cerro Gordo County, according to the statewide coronavirus dashboard.
Cerro Gordo has also reported 83 total deaths due to COVID-19, with Iowa currently at 5,574.
