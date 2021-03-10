COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Clear Lake Schools

COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the Clear Lake Community School District have declined within the past month.

Data released by the district Friday afternoon show fewer positive cases among students and staff the week ending March 5 than the week ending Feb. 5, which is when 20 students and one staff member tested positive.

According to Friday’s dashboard, the district has two students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in 10-day isolation, which is two more students than the week prior.

No staff have tested positive for the coronavirus since early February.

Since the school year started, Clear Lake has had 110 students and 36 staff test positive.

Clear Lake Schools has 3.4%, or about 48, students and 0.9%, or about two, staff in quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus.

The average daily attendance at Clear Lake Schools is currently about 91% for the past week, which is slightly higher than February.

The district doesn’t count students who are quarantined and remote learning as absent per the Iowa Department of Education, and students who are fully online aren’t included in the district’s attendance.