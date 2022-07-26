Courtyard mural ready for RAGBRAI

MASON CITY -- A small, underdeveloped courtyard behind Mason City City Hall on North Federal Avenue has undergone a major transformation with sculptures, planters and now a photo-op mural painted by Alexis Beucler, North Iowa Area Community College visual arts instructor and local artist.

The idea stemmed from a call made to City Administrator Aaron Burnett from a person who said “she loves to visit interactive murals in other towns,” according to a press release from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. The caller said she liked to take pictures in front of the butterfly and angel wings and she wished Mason City had something similar.

Burnett contacted Chamber President Robin Anderson to see if it was possible to get a mural in place so it could be used as a backdrop for the thousands of “selfies” and group photos that will be taken when RAGBRAI rolls through town Wednesday, the press release stated.

“The city administrator asked the chamber ‘to help make this happen,’ so we are just the connector between the city and the artist,” said Colleen Frein, chamber vice president. Work began earlier this month.

As part of Mason City’s “Building Our Brand,” campaign, other murals in town were commissioned using funds from a private/public partnership and a grant from the University of Iowa. “This mural has a very different feel to it,” Frein said, and is not part of the brand campaign.

Beucler, who had a solo art show on display in Clear Lake last year and has painted several murals throughout Iowa, said she met Robin Anderson when the two helped judge a sculpture show. When the idea to paint a mural in the courtyard behind City Hall came about, Anderson knew just who to contact.

The mural’s theme is, “based off our characters for the Mason City Band Fest,” Frein explained.

After she projected the images onto the wall of the building she outlined them in chalk and began to paint in the details. She used blended metallic paints to make the images stand out.

Beucler said she updated the characters because she wanted to add a diversity and inclusion feature to the mural. Every figure represents a different gender or ethnic group.

The interactive part comes into play from the cornets spaced between the characters, which people can pretend to play when they take photos. Symbols painted on the ground indicate the perfect spot for the person to stand so it looks like they are playing an instrument.

Karen Johnson, a master gardener and beautification volunteer for the city, immediately saw the potential for this under-utilized space and adopted it a year ago. “It is too cute of an area and nothing back there,” she remarked.

With the help of her Sandstone Court neighbor ladies the area has been transformed into a living oasis. “Everyone did a hodge podge,” of planting, Johnson said. Once someone noticed the area was being tended, she said, the Downtown Beautification Program started giving them monetary support.

“A friend donated six beautiful ceramic pots,” Johnson said. “People are really happy to donate things when they know they’re being used appropriately.”

Four permanent displays from the River City Sculptures on Parade are featured, along with the flowers and benches. Johnson said lights will be strung soon to create an inviting space to sit and rest.

“It’s a little hidden space in town, but we’re happy to share,” Johnson said with a smile.

In the press release Burnett said, “Between the flower pots, sculpture installations, new lighting, and now an interactive mural, this little park has been transformed to something magical. We hope it will appeal to both guests and citizens.”