"Court of Dreams" Celebration of Tennis event brings professional players to rural Iowa

Men and women of all ages met at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club near Charles City on Friday to witness a rare occasion. Professional tennis players from the United States, Australia and New Zealand met to play on the Court of Dreams.

The event began as "ghost players" portraying two Chicago White Sox sluggers and professional tennis player Arthur Ashe walked onto the court, along with a woman portraying living legend Billie Jean King.

They were followed by Nathan Healey, three time doubles title winner from Australia; Caty McNally of Cincinnati, five-time doubles title winner and partner of Coco Gauff; KP Pannu, a professional tennis player from New Zealand; Emma Perkins, a junior player from Berks County, Pennsylvania; and Maya Mallavarapu, a Cedar Falls native and 2A Iowa state doubles champion in 2021.

After the national anthem, the ball girls made their way onto the court, and the first match began featuring headliner Madison Keys of the Quad Cities. The 2017 U.S. Open runner-up partnered with Nathan Healey to play a mixed doubles match against McNally and Pannu. Pannu and Healey created a fun-loving atmosphere on the court, with Pannu making trick shots and chirping at Healey across the court. After a few games, they sat for a short breather.

"Madison, you gotta remember I'm 42 now," Healey joked during the break. Healey retired from playing several years ago and has been coaching ever since. In the next set, Pannu and Healey each invited a ball girl to the court to play a few volleys. And after the 10-point match tiebreak, Keys and Healey came through with the win.

During the break, Pannu took over the commentator's chair and spoke with the crowd:

"Its great to be here for a good cause," he said. Throughout the matches, Pannu interacted with the crowd. "Polls" were taken from the crowd during challenges, and Pannu asked members of the crowd how he should serve. The spectators loved the interactions.

The second match was ladies' doubles with Keys and Perkins playing McNally and Mallavarapu. After working through initial nerves, the women played well together, and Perkins came through with an ace against McNally.

"It's kinda crazy playing a pro, but I just stopped thinking about it and was fine," Perkins noted about the ace. Keys said during the break she was glad to be playing back in Iowa for the first time in a long time. Keys and Perkins won the set.

For the mixed doubles set with Healey and Perkins versus Pannu and Mallavarapu, the men brought out wooden rackets. Pannu and Mallavarapu won the match. During break, a group of Charles City students and junior tennis players made their way onto the court, bringing with them corn stalks to sing the "Iowa Corn Song."

There also was a silent auction, with tickets to the U.S. Open, autographed clothing and other items offered to raise money for Keys' nonprofit organization, Kindness Wins. The organization was founded early in 2020 with a goal of spreading kindness on and off the field of play. Keys honored event hosts Denise and Mark Kuhn with the Kindness Award on Friday.

"This facility is absolutely incredible, and I am blessed to be here," Keys said.

A bonus round was announced, and Parru and Healey came out to play a men's singles match. Parru won the set 6-1, and Healey predicted Parru has a bright future ahead of him.

The final event featured Keys versus McNally. After much back and forth, Keys ended the day 3-0. Many thanks were given to the Kuhn Family, Event Director Ryan Knarr, the players, ball girls, junior players, volunteers and everyone else.

The day ended with a VIP dinner, and all who visited the Court of Dreams left with memories of a one-of-a-kind experience.