Court of Dreams brings in Charles City student volunteers

Preparations are moving swiftly for the Madison Keys "Court of Dreams" Celebration of Tennis event.

Caty McNally -- an American professional best known as Coco Gauff's doubles partner -- has been announced as Keys' counterpart for the event. The two will work together on a clinic July 14 at the Clear Lake Wellness Center to teach kids tennis, and then face off on the court the next day at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club in rural Charles City. Maya Mallavarapu of Cedar Falls also will be featured in a singles match versus Pennsylvania native Emma Perkins.

Mark Kuhn, owner and operator of the Court of Dreams and the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club, shared how students are getting involved in the production of the event.

"It's fun to get the kids involved" Kuhn said.

Many Charles City students are participating, and organizers are looking to recruit Mason City students to volunteer as well. Anders Haglund will open the event by singing "The Star-Spangled Banner." He will then lead a group of Charles City students and junior tennis players in "a rousing rendition" of the "Iowa Corn Song."

Charles City FFA members have volunteered to direct traffic for the event. They will also transplant corn near the court entrance to create a "Field of Dreams" atmosphere. Players and "ghost players" will walk out of the corn and onto the court.

Mario Hoefer, recent Charles City graduate, will portray ghost player Arthur Ashe, the 1975 Wimbledon champion. Maggie Boss, a junior at Charles City, will play tennis legend Billie Jean King, who won the ladies singles title at Wimbledon three consecutive years from 1966–1968 as well as in 1972, 1973, 1975. Lane Kruger, a recent Mason City graduate, will play Jack Kramer, the 1947 Wimbledon gentleman's champion. Kruger will show the crowd the actual Wimbledon tie given to Kramer by King George VI in the Royal Box after Kramer won Wimbledon.

Mallavarapu, Perkins, Keys, McNally, Nathan Healey and KP Pannu will all walk out of the corn after the ghosts. Keys will hit a few balls with the ghost players. Healey and Pannu, the men's pros, will partner with Keys and McNally for a mixed doubles match, followed by the headline singles match between Keys and McNally.

This event comes after a mental health panel and clinic the pros will stage at the Clear Lake Wellness Center. Healey will serve on the mental health panel, and talk about his challenges after collapsing on the tennis court at age 32. He'll discuss what he calls "Tennis Awake" -- his changed outlook on life --after that moment.

Keys is a strong mental health advocate. She may draw on her experiences from the women's tour all the way back to her childhood during the mental health panel. Wendy Martinez of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will also be present on the panel.

"Mental health is such an important topic. ... This event will promote positive self-esteem for junior tennis players," Kuhn believes.

After the panel, the junior tennis players will break off into groups. Instructors will be assigned to different courts, as well as professional players. Keys and McNally move between float courts to help individuals.

Excitement is growing with anticipation for this two-day event. Handicap accessibility has been provided for the Court of Dreams, and proceeds for the Court of Dreams tickets will go towards the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club foundation.