Couple leaves behind scholarship fund for Mason City students

Support comes in big and small ways. One local couple has left support through a scholarship fund to give a chance to Mason City students to further their education.

An endowment of nearly half a million dollars was recently given to the Education Foundation of the Mason City Public Schools for annual scholarships for Mason City High School (MCHS) graduates.

"We are just humbled with a gift that large," said Foundation Board President Jay Lala.

The Horst H. and Anna E. Murnigkeit Scholarship Fund, which is at $425,000, is the largest ever received by the foundation, according to Lala in a press release. The scholarship will be awarded to MCHS graduates to pursue education in industrial arts, industrial technology, building trades and auto mechanics. A graduate's financial need will also be a factor says the press release.

"He was [a manual laborer] and they liked the manual labor jobs," said Lala.

"(Anna) was a careful person and it took some time to pull this all together," said Jim Locher, who was Anna's attorney and friend of 15 years.

Lala says the foundation will be able to give 10 to 12 scholarships per year because of the endowment. The scholarship fund is perpetual with 3% taken out per year.

Horst and Anna were both natives of Germany who emigrated to Mason City. Horst came to America as a child and was later drafted into the U.S. Army at 17-years-old. While overseas, he met Anna Steininger and they were married in Germany on Oct. 3, 1956.

Shortly after, they returned to the United States and settled in Mason City. The two didn't have any children but they spent time together traveling around the country during their marriage.

Horst worked for Jacob E. Decker & Sons/Armour Decker meat packing plant for 31 years. Anna was a housewife, where she loved to garden, knit and read, says a release. Quite often Anna would ride her bike across town to Target or Walmart from her home, since she never learned how to drive.

Locher said Anna wanted young people to have an opportunity to develop practical skills to help others and lead useful and productive lives. He added she was the one that directed preference towards scholarships in the industrial trades.

"I thought the gift she made was reflective of herself and of her husband," said Locher.

"She recognized that education was the root of everything," said Lala.

Horst died in January 2009 at the age of 78, and Anna in April 2021 at age 88.

Lala says the scholarship fund will give more students opportunity made available through the foundation. He added that the scholarship fund will show others outside of the community that education is a priority in Mason City.

Currently there are students applying for the scholarships along with seniors being identified as good candidates says Lala. Recipients of the scholarships will be announced in May.

