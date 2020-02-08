County supervisor who attended meeting armed and drunk gets jail time

The Winnebago County supervisor who pleaded guilty in December to public intoxication and carrying a firearm while under the influence at a board meeting was sentenced Friday to jail time and two years of probation.

Michael Stensrud, 63, of Lake Mills will serve two days in jail, while 88 days will be suspended. He will also have to pay $380 in fines.

An officer was called to the Winnebago County Courthouse at 10:16 a.m. May 21 shortly after a board of supervisors meeting concluded for a male who was possibly intoxicated.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Stensrud, and he admitted to having alcohol in the cup he had with him.

"I just blew it," Stensrud said during a phone interview with the Globe Gazette days after the meeting.

Stensrud said he went to treatment in January 2019 and hadn't been drinking until the meeting.

"It was my choice to drink yesterday," he said. "When you screw up, you have to pay the consequences."

Court documents state he was initially found to have a .09 blood alcohol level. When he was tested a second time about 34 minutes later, that level was at .097. He was carrying a Wesson MP 9 Shield pistol in his right front pocket.

Stensrud has served on the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors since 2009.

Globe Gazette staff contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.