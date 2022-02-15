County road B20 to close for construction later this year

Those who use County Road B20 may need to plan on taking a new route in the coming months.

On Tuesday morning, the Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors approved plans for a renovation project on B20, which will result in a road closure in the area for several months.

The plan was approved to allow for a renovation of the section of road on B20 at the railroad crossing near the Lehigh Portland Cement facility, just north of Mason City. This section of road has failed and created a significant dip, requiring extensive repaving.

"The county has been looking to make these improvements for well over a year and a half now," County Engineer Brandon Billings said.

Billings said the reason for the delay was that negotiations with Union Pacific Railroad to pursue the project took longer than expected.

The construction will cost between $180,000 and $250,000 according to Billings, and will see the roadway repaved with 20-inch reinforced concrete on the Lehigh side of the railroad, and eight-inch plain cement concrete everywhere else.

"We just want to ensure this doesn't happen again," Billings said.

The project is estimated to last around three months, with an anticipation that B20 could be closed for most or all of the project construction period, according to Billings.

Bid-letting was set by the supervisors for March 22 at 10:05 a.m. with the hope for the project to begin work in the spring, depending on the developer's preference. The latest start date for the project would be Aug. 15.

"This has been a long time coming," Billings said. "It's been a pain for everybody, but it's one of those things you just have to work through... It'll be worth it in the end."

For now, Billings said this will be the only section of B20 that will receive any renovations with the county having no plans at the moment to repair the road in other areas.

The county does, however, have a lot on the docket for secondary road improvements the in the coming year. The county has $2.4 million budgeted for road construction projects in its proposed 2023 fiscal year budget, which is only part of the secondary roads overall budget of $11.2 million.

A pair of projects on the agenda for the county in the coming year are Yarrow Avenue in Dougherty and Pheasant Avenue in Rockwell, both of which are expected to receive major overhauls starting in the summer of 2022 and projected to cost a combined $2.2 million.

The B20 construction plans and the subsequent bid-letting date of March 22 were both unanimously approved by the supervisors, 3-0.

