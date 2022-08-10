County joins city in applying for $11.8M bike trail grant

They say two heads are better than one, and a collaborative effort usually works better than going it alone.

The county teamed up Tuesday with the city of Mason City to apply for an $11.8 million slice of the state of Iowa’s recently allocated $100 million Destination Iowa fund.

Destination Iowa was created to assist with funding new tourism and quality of life opportunities throughout the state. The fund provides 40% of the total cost of a project.

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett filled out the grant application, laying out 12 city and county projects that would tie all the bike trails together. The plan also includes updating a county campground near Thornton as well as creating trailside amenities such as shelters, bouldering equipment, seating and art and education installations.

To be approved for the grant, applicants need to demonstrate how their projects will be a draw to people from outside the community and/or outside of the state. If the Bike North Iowa project is approved, Burnett estimated a Sept. 1 start date with anticipated completion in the summer of 2024, according to the application.

“Our projects total about $1.5 million of the $11.8 million submitted by the city,” said Tom Meyer, chief administrative officer at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. “We’ll be a co-applicant on the grant.”

Meyer explained the county would be responsible for 60% of the cost of its three projects and the city responsible for 60% of its remaining projects. In the application Burnett combined the two entities and listed $6.2 million would come from public funding, $20,000 from private fundraising, $850,608 from the federal American Rescue Plan funds, as well as the anticipated $4.7 for the combined project plan.