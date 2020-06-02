County fairs move forward with safety in mind

The question becomes one of how to accommodate all classes safely and fairly, as winners from these competitions go on to compete at the Iowa State Fair. The fate of that fair, slated for August 13-23, has yet to be decided.

Fair boards that are on the fence continue to weigh all options on whether to proceed fully or go with exhibitions only. Guidelines from Gov. Kim Reynolds office or from county health departments are not the only variables to consider, says Hancock County Fair Board President Andy Bruggeman.

"There are a lot of decisions that have to be made behind this," he said. "Do our food vendors have availability to food supplies? Are commercial exhibits going to want to come? Are livestock judges or static exhibit judges, being older, do they want to come? There are a lot of things behind the scenes."

Through public statements, fair boards have stated their commitment to public safety, no matter how they move forward.

Below is a list of several north Iowa county fairs and their plans:

North Iowa Fair: All physical events at the fairgrounds have been cancelled. Board of Directors has voted to allow 4-H exhibits to be presented virtually.