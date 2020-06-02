County fairs move forward with safety in mind

As concerns over the spread of COVID-19 continue for events held in the coming summer months, North Iowa county fair boards are mixed in their plans on how to move forward.
Some boards have already canceled their respective fairs while others are still undecided on whether to postpone.
One aspect of fairs that boards are reluctant to cancel outright are static and livestock exhibits.
Citing the desire to showcase the talents of their exhibitors, some of whom work on their projects year round, most fairs are proceeding with livestock and static exhibit judging. The format for judging those exhibits, however, is still under debate.
With the health and safety of exhibitors in mind, both the North Iowa and Worth County fairs are in the planning stage of virtual judging, exploring video and photo options for livestock entries.
Dennis Johnson, county extension education specialist for the Worth County Extension Council, stated Thursday during a virtual meeting that each species class for competition has its own challenges for virtual presentation.
Video entries for pigs, for instance, will be accepted, placed into classes and judged, he said. Judging for horse classes, however, become problematic since many competitions require the use of an arena for the horses to perform.
The question becomes one of how to accommodate all classes safely and fairly, as winners from these competitions go on to compete at the Iowa State Fair. The fate of that fair, slated for August 13-23, has yet to be decided.
Fair boards that are on the fence continue to weigh all options on whether to proceed fully or go with exhibitions only. Guidelines from Gov. Kim Reynolds office or from county health departments are not the only variables to consider, says Hancock County Fair Board President Andy Bruggeman.
"There are a lot of decisions that have to be made behind this," he said. "Do our food vendors have availability to food supplies? Are commercial exhibits going to want to come? Are livestock judges or static exhibit judges, being older, do they want to come? There are a lot of things behind the scenes."
Through public statements, fair boards have stated their commitment to public safety, no matter how they move forward.
Below is a list of several north Iowa county fairs and their plans:
North Iowa Fair: All physical events at the fairgrounds have been cancelled. Board of Directors has voted to allow 4-H exhibits to be presented virtually.
Worth County Fair: Physical fair postponed until June 16-20, 2021. Worth County Extension staff working to transition static and livestock exhibits to a virtual platform.
Franklin County Fair: All non 4-H and FFA activities have been cancelled. The Franklin County Fair board continues to monitor COVID-19 pandemic in regards to holding 4-H and FFA activities.
Winnebago County Fair: Fair Board is continuing its plans for having July 16-19 fair. The Board will meet with the county public health department next week to revisit the issue. Every attempt will be made to hold in-person static exhibits and livestock shows, according to Fair Board President Tom Thompson.
Floyd County Fair: Fair Board continues to make preparations for fair July 15-19th, while monitoring COVID-19 situation.
Hancock County Fair: Fair Board President Andy Bruggeman says they hope to have a decision by mid June on how to proceed with their July 28 - August 3 fair. A full fledged fair or a 4-H and FFA projects only fair are both still options, Bruggeman said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.