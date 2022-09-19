County: campaign signs must be on private property

Cerro Gordo County Auditor's Office would like to remind people where they can place campaign signs.

Campaign signs are permitted on private property but are prohibited on city parking and county road right-of-way, according to a press release. Signs in violation may be removed by the appropriate engineering department or law enforcement authority.

People with questions by contact the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. The website to go to is www.iowa.gov/ethics or calling 515-281-4028.