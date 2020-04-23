Country Thunder postpones Forest City event until Labor Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COVID-19 strikes again.

Country Thunder Music Festivals is delaying its debut in Forest City.

Originally scheduled from June 12-14, Country Thunder Iowa 2020 will now take place from Sep. 4-6, again at Winnebago Park in Forest City. Headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, as part of its 50th Anniversary Last Of The Street Survivors tour, superstar Kane Brown and supergroup Old Dominion have all been re-confirmed for the new dates.

“We felt that pushing our dates to September gives us the best opportunity in making Country Thunder Iowa a world-class event, said Country Thunder CEO, Troy Vollhoffer. "Given the challenges we have all faced in recent weeks, we’re expecting an Iowa Labor Day weekend like no other. Luckily for us, our artists were more than happy to oblige the schedule changes.”

The postponement comes on the heels of Winnebago canceling its annual Rally, which is also held in Forest City.