Country Thunder postpones Forest City event until Labor Day

COVID-19 strikes again.
Country Thunder Music Festivals is delaying its debut in Forest City.
Originally scheduled from June 12-14, Country Thunder Iowa 2020 will now take place from Sep. 4-6, again at Winnebago Park in Forest City. Headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, as part of its 50th Anniversary Last Of The Street Survivors tour, superstar Kane Brown and supergroup Old Dominion have all been re-confirmed for the new dates.
“We felt that pushing our dates to September gives us the best opportunity in making Country Thunder Iowa a world-class event, said Country Thunder CEO, Troy Vollhoffer. "Given the challenges we have all faced in recent weeks, we’re expecting an Iowa Labor Day weekend like no other. Luckily for us, our artists were more than happy to oblige the schedule changes.”
The postponement comes on the heels of Winnebago canceling its annual Rally, which is also held in Forest City.
"It’s going to be tough," said Forest City Barney Ruiter, in reaction to the news. "I’m sure we may lose a business or two, like the American Legion. We put on our breakfast and every month gets $500 to $600 and at the Rally time maybe $1,000 and that pays the light bill and expenses as far as insurance, all that, so yeah it’s going to put a stress on a lot of things, mostly on our businesses that’s for sure."
In May of 2019, Country Thunder Music Festivals announced it was taking over Tree Town, a country music festival based in Forest City since 2013.
The festival, managed by Premier Global Production, or PGP, was moved from Memorial Day weekend to June in hopes of better weather.
PGP operates five other Country Thunder festivals throughout the United States and Canada, including one in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and another in Kissimmee, Florida.
An all-star lineup, site improvements and an updated format are some of the changes made by PGP ahead of this year’s Iowa festival.
Other artists performing at the Country Thunder Iowa festival include veteran superstars Big & Rich, Clay Walker and Lonestar, red-hot Ashley McBryde, Granger Smith, Gabby Barrett, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick and others.
“We look forward to the rescheduled dates in Iowa and getting ready for what we know will be an outstanding Iowa debut for our festival,” says Vollhoffer. “We have always strived for excellence when it comes to the fan experience. Any great festival begins with fan safety and the comfort of patrons who attend our events.
All ticketing and camping options will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
As had been announced last November, Country Thunder Iowa will continue to partner with the Families Of The Fallen for its festival in Forest City. A portion of every Country Thunder Iowa ticket sold will directly benefit the non-profit organization and its members. Through volunteer initiatives, family support and fundraising, the Iowa charitable partner to Country Thunder honors families who have lost loved ones in service to our nation.
