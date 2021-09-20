Council Bluffs man arrested after Clear Lake pursuit

A Council Bluffs man was arrested after leading Clear Lake police on a pursuit on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Evac A. Cave, 24, of Council Bluffs, called the Clear Lake Police Department Communications Center at 10:30 p.m., "speaking erratically" and making "incoherent statements," a release from CLPD said.

Officers were dispatched to check on Cave's welfare.

By 10:50 p.m., an officer found Cave's vehicle, a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra, speeding in the area of North Shore Drive and Clark Road. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit began. Meanwhile, a dispatcher was still on the phone with Cave advising him to pull over, the release said.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office was called in to assist and a deputy deployed "Stop Sticks," a tire deflation device, at 235th Street and Dogwood Avenue, but Cave continued driving on three deflated tires.

Dispatchers eventually convinced Cave to stop on Balsam Avenue just south of 230th Street. After a few minutes of over-the-phone negotiation with a dispatcher, Cave surrendered and around 11:15 p.m., was arrested by officers and taken to Cerro Gordo County Jail. The dispatcher had been on the phone with Cave for about 40 minutes.