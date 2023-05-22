DES MOINES – Cooler-than-normal temperatures and relatively dry weather helped Iowa farmers to 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farmers were still planting corn, soybeans, and oats this week, although planting activities were nearing completion.

“Damp conditions early last week eventually gave way to warmer and drier weather, which allowed many farmers across the state to wrap up planting,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “While the haze from the Canadian wildfires will dissipate by mid-week, forecasts show the warmer and drier conditions will stick around all week.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 20% short, 71% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 25% short, 65% adequate and 3% surplus.

Ninety-five percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted, nine days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the five-year average. Sixty-five percent of the corn crop has emerged, six days ahead of last year and four days ahead of the average. Eighty-four percent of Iowa’s expected soybean crop has been planted, just over a week ahead of last year and nearly two weeks ahead of normal. Forty-three percent of soybeans have emerged, eight days ahead of last year and six days ahead of average. Ninety-four percent of the expected oat crop has emerged, eight days ahead of normal. Eleven percent of the oat crop has headed, nine days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average. Oat condition improved to 80% good to excellent.

Eight percent of the state’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed. Hay condition declined to 66% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 58% good to excellent. Reports of livestock turned out to pasture were received again this week, overall livestock conditions are good.

Weather summary

Canadian wildfire smoke was pervasive over Iowa on several days of the reporting period as a less active storm track brought widespread, though below-normal rainfall. Most of Iowa’s weather stations reported deficits of at least an inch with northeast and southwest stations slightly wetter. Temperatures were below normal across portions of western and northern Iowa with near-average conditions over the rest of the state; the statewide average temperature was 60.7 degrees, 2.1 degrees below normal.

Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation at western and northern Iowa stations to 3.04 inches at Lamoni Municipal Airport. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.29 inch, while the normal is 0.92 inch. Airports in Ames and Waterloo reported the week’s high temperature of 85 degrees on the 18th, on average 12 degrees above normal. Atlantic (Cass County) reported the week’s low temperature of 34 degrees on the 20th, 17 degrees below normal.