High temperatures and humidity this week will lead to some uncomfortable days for those without an air conditioned home. But there are places in North Iowa where you can cool off.

During a heat wave, regular activities can take a lot more out of the body than during cooler weather. The body can lose up to a liter of water per hour of activity during high heat and humidity.

Drink plenty of water or sports drink and be certain to rest when necessary.

Cooling centers available in North Iowa include the Mason City Public Library, 225 Second St. S.E.; Clear Lake Public Library, 200 N. Fourth St.; Britt Public Library, 132 Main Ave. S.; and Prairie Ridge Downtown Drop-In Center, 112 Second St. S.E., Mason City.

These locations have ample seating and can provide a few hours of cool comfort to rest the body. Even a couple hours of cool air can lower your body temperature to a safer level.

At the Prairie Ridge Downtown Drop-In Center, all are welcome to take advantage not only of the air conditioning, but the activities and tools available, too. "We welcome everyone, heat, cold or in between," said Cassy Daleske, case manager.

Any public building with air conditioning is a safer choice than suffering in the heat. Those living in rural areas can take advantage of public libraries and city halls.

Shopping centers and restaurants can also offer comfort during extreme heat, but businesses have the right to refuse service.

Some public pools are dealing with a certification issue for lifeguards and may not be open during this heat event. Iowa is blessed with lakes and rivers, but be advised there may be some beaches closed to swimming due to bacterial contamination.