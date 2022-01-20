Cooksie, Brasser Twins among women who served Mason City's Holy Family

Faith calls us to become involved with our church in many different ways. Pauline Dakin, Sister Mary Ann Pauline Brasser and Mae Cooksie are examples of ways women served Holy Family Church.
Mrs. Pauline Dakin tells the story of teaching at the Immaculate Conception Chapel in the Northwest area of Mason City in the roaring 1920’s with her twin sister Josephine.
When both of them were in the seventh and eight grades, they were picked up by auto at their parents home on North Federal by Father Leslie Barnes, an associate pastor at Holy Family who gave them a ride to the Immaculate Conception Chapel in Lehigh Row. The sisters taught catechism to the children of the immigrant families, from 40 different nationalities, that lived in Lehigh Row, the majority working at the cement plants.
Children were taught catechism during the summer months and at recess time they would go wading in small nearby Calamus Creek to cool down. They also carried to class, a quart glass Mason jar filled with cold water and placed at the end of the pew of which they would drink to quench their thirst.
People are also reading…
In school at Holy Family they were known as the Brasser twins, Pauline and Josephine, 1932 graduates of Holy Family High School. Following graduation Josephine entered the Sisters of Charity and became known as Sister Mary Ann Pauline BVM. Sister taught school in the Midwest, including at Sacred Heart in Manly from 1940-1944. Pauline married Chan Dakin in 1939, living in Mason City and active in the community and Holy Family church.
Mrs. Mae Cooksie worked for decades as the housekeeper for the BVM Sisters at the Holy Family convent. Following her husband’s sudden death in 1931 Mae was invited by the Holy Family pastor to be the ”temporary” housekeeper for the BVM’s. Recognized in 1958 for her service to the BVM’s Mae was known to be “just like a mother to the Holy Family Sisters.”
Material for this selection is from We “R” Family - Holy Family by John R. Cunningham and The Sisters of Charity, Dubuque, Iowa.
COLLECTION: Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
The winds of conflict were blowing across Europe in 1912 when 16-year-old Olga Lowenstein immigrated from Yugoslavia to the United States, arr…
Dad, grandfather, Mr. Mohawk, “Doc.” Mark Detra was known by all these names. A friend to everyone, Doc never knew a stranger, telling his sto…
Vernice Klesath was married to the love of her life, mother to five children and living a happy life as a homemaker and community volunteer. L…
The value Ron placed on the Newman educational opportunity was evidenced by the level of commitment he demonstrated in his youth.
Born in the family home on Lehigh Row, Kathryn Espinosa was one of 17 children. Her mother, Petra Espinosa, met her dad Pablo Espinosa when sh…
Lydia Margaret Barrette planned to stay in Mason City for three or four years ... 35 years later she retired as director of the Mason City Pub…
Most people in Mason City know the Melson House as the "Castle," a nickname given to it by original owner, Minnie Melson, married to Joshua. T…
Walter Tuper created an outstanding rock garden in the front of their home on North Washington.
On 1869, Nov. 6, a McGregor & Missouri River train pulled into Mason City at 11:10 a.m. with engineer Seneca Brown at the throttle.
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Arriving in Mason City in 1898, Mier Wolf, the first Jewish resident of Mason City began a hide and fur business. Born in 1872 in a section of…
Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.
Two hundred and seven years later the scorch marks still show on the White House.
Madelyn was also associated with the Mason City Human Rights Commission, League of Women Voters and the Maria Mitchell Club.
Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh, owner and proprietor of the Kubiak Meat Market, died suddenly two days before Christmas in 1942 while at the store on North Federal.
"Old Friends, Charlie" persevered through disasters that leveled his home, killed his wife and ruined three business locations.
“Her spirit of goodwill and enthusiasm inspired the lives of those with whom she came in contact.”
Three roses arrived every March 13 for the nine years until his death. Three roses sent to commemorate the three shots that missed Margaret’s …
CORRECTION: This story has been changed to correct the spelling of bridle paths.
This article is a selection from Jolas' 2019 obituary.