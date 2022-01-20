 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cooksie, Brasser Twins among women who served Mason City's Holy Family

  • 0

Faith calls us to become involved with our church in many different ways. Pauline Dakin, Sister Mary Ann Pauline Brasser and Mae Cooksie are examples of ways women served Holy Family Church.

Mrs. Pauline Dakin tells the story of teaching at the Immaculate Conception Chapel in the Northwest area of Mason City in the roaring 1920’s with her twin sister Josephine.

When both of them were in the seventh and eight grades, they were picked up by auto at their parents home on North Federal by Father Leslie Barnes, an associate pastor at Holy Family who gave them a ride to the Immaculate Conception Chapel in Lehigh Row. The sisters taught catechism to the children of the immigrant families, from 40 different nationalities, that lived in Lehigh Row, the majority working at the cement plants.

Children were taught catechism during the summer months and at recess time they would go wading in small nearby Calamus Creek to cool down. They also carried to class, a quart glass Mason jar filled with cold water and placed at the end of the pew of which they would drink to quench their thirst.

People are also reading…

In school at Holy Family they were known as the Brasser twins, Pauline and Josephine, 1932 graduates of Holy Family High School. Following graduation Josephine entered the Sisters of Charity and became known as Sister Mary Ann Pauline BVM. Sister taught school in the Midwest, including at Sacred Heart in Manly from 1940-1944. Pauline married Chan Dakin in 1939, living in Mason City and active in the community and Holy Family church.

Mrs. Mae Cooksie worked for decades as the housekeeper for the BVM Sisters at the Holy Family convent. Following her husband’s sudden death in 1931 Mae was invited by the Holy Family pastor to be the ”temporary” housekeeper for the BVM’s. Recognized in 1958 for her service to the BVM’s Mae was known to be “just like a mother to the Holy Family Sisters.”

Material for this selection is from We “R” Family - Holy Family by John R. Cunningham and The Sisters of Charity, Dubuque, Iowa.

Download PDF Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph

COLLECTION: Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery

WATCH NOW: The Schonwalds ran laundry business for 30 years
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: The Schonwalds ran laundry business for 30 years

  • Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

The winds of conflict were blowing across Europe in 1912 when 16-year-old Olga Lowenstein immigrated from Yugoslavia to the United States, arr…

WATCH NOW: 'Doc' was a mainstay in Mohawk athletics
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: 'Doc' was a mainstay in Mohawk athletics

  • Contributed to Elmwood-St Joseph by the Tracey Brock family
  • Updated
  • 0

Dad, grandfather, Mr. Mohawk, “Doc.” Mark Detra was known by all these names. A friend to everyone, Doc never knew a stranger, telling his sto…

WATCH NOW: Vernice Klesath was dedicated to students
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Vernice Klesath was dedicated to students

  • Contributed to Elmwood-St Joseph by the family of
  • Updated
  • 0

Vernice Klesath was married to the love of her life, mother to five children and living a happy life as a homemaker and community volunteer. L…

WATCH NOW: Ron Olson was there for Newman Catholic
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Ron Olson was there for Newman Catholic

  • Contributed to Elmwood-St Joseph by the family of Ron Olson
  • Updated
  • 0

The value Ron placed on the Newman educational opportunity was evidenced by the level of commitment he demonstrated in his youth.

WATCH NOW: Kathryn Espinosa pickets for workers' rights
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Kathryn Espinosa pickets for workers' rights

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

Born in the family home on Lehigh Row, Kathryn Espinosa was one of 17 children. Her mother, Petra Espinosa, met her dad Pablo Espinosa when sh…

WATCH NOW: Lydia Margaret Barrette, library co-founder
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Lydia Margaret Barrette, library co-founder

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

Lydia Margaret Barrette planned to stay in Mason City for three or four years ... 35 years later she retired as director of the Mason City Pub…

WATCH NOW: Melson House, Mason City's 'castle'
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Melson House, Mason City's 'castle'

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

Most people in Mason City know the Melson House as the "Castle," a nickname given to it by original owner, Minnie Melson, married to Joshua. T…

WATCH NOW: Friendly railroad engineer, Walter W. Tuper
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Friendly railroad engineer, Walter W. Tuper

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

Walter Tuper created an outstanding rock garden in the front of their home on North Washington. 

WATCH NOW: Heralding the first train in Mason City
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Heralding the first train in Mason City

  • Dennis Wilson Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

On 1869, Nov. 6, a McGregor & Missouri River train pulled into Mason City at 11:10 a.m. with engineer Seneca Brown at the throttle.

WATCH NOW: 'Dead shot' JC Williams helped keep city safe
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: 'Dead shot' JC Williams helped keep city safe

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

 Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.

WATCH NOW: Ella Brightman Cliggitt, Elmwood-St. Joseph guardian
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Ella Brightman Cliggitt, Elmwood-St. Joseph guardian

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

 Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.

WATCH NOW: Mier Wolf, furniture proprietor, synagogue president
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Mier Wolf, furniture proprietor, synagogue president

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

Arriving in Mason City in 1898, Mier Wolf, the first Jewish resident of Mason City began a hide and fur business. Born in 1872 in a section of…

WATCH NOW: Meredith Willson, Mason City's 'Music Man'
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Meredith Willson, Mason City's 'Music Man'

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

 Meredith loved Mason City and mentioned it often on his radio and TV shows.

WATCH NOW: The Florences fight for their country
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: The Florences fight for their country

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

Two hundred and seven years later the scorch marks still show on the White House.

WATCH NOW: Madelyn Walls served the Mason City library for 43 years
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Madelyn Walls served the Mason City library for 43 years

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

Madelyn was also associated with the Mason City Human Rights Commission, League of Women Voters and the Maria Mitchell Club. 

WATCH NOW: Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh ran Kubiak Meat Market
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh ran Kubiak Meat Market

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

 Mary Zemanek Kubiak Hirsh, owner and proprietor of the Kubiak Meat Market, died suddenly two days before Christmas in 1942 while at the store on North Federal.

WATCH NOW: 'Old Friends, Charlie' Lombardo suffered disasters
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: 'Old Friends, Charlie' Lombardo suffered disasters

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

"Old Friends, Charlie" persevered through disasters that leveled his home, killed his wife and ruined three business locations.

WATCH NOW: Gertrude Decker, charter member of the YWCA
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Gertrude Decker, charter member of the YWCA

  • Jaci Smith
  • Updated
  • 0

“Her spirit of goodwill and enthusiasm inspired the lives of those with whom she came in contact.”

Willis G.C. Bagley
Mason City & North Iowa
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Willis Bagley, long-time public servant

  • Jaci Smith
  • Updated
  • 0

Three roses arrived every March 13 for the nine years until his death. Three roses sent to commemorate the three shots that missed Margaret’s …

WATCH NOW: The life of Martha Jane Parker, donor of Parker's Woods
History
alert featured

WATCH NOW: The life of Martha Jane Parker, donor of Parker's Woods

  • Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery
  • Updated
  • 0

CORRECTION: This story has been changed to correct the spelling of bridle paths.

This article is a selection from Jolas' 2019 obituary.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police deploy in Rio to retake gang-controlled favelas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News