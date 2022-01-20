Cooksie, Brasser Twins among women who served Mason City's Holy Family

Faith calls us to become involved with our church in many different ways. Pauline Dakin, Sister Mary Ann Pauline Brasser and Mae Cooksie are examples of ways women served Holy Family Church.

Mrs. Pauline Dakin tells the story of teaching at the Immaculate Conception Chapel in the Northwest area of Mason City in the roaring 1920’s with her twin sister Josephine.

When both of them were in the seventh and eight grades, they were picked up by auto at their parents home on North Federal by Father Leslie Barnes, an associate pastor at Holy Family who gave them a ride to the Immaculate Conception Chapel in Lehigh Row. The sisters taught catechism to the children of the immigrant families, from 40 different nationalities, that lived in Lehigh Row, the majority working at the cement plants.

Children were taught catechism during the summer months and at recess time they would go wading in small nearby Calamus Creek to cool down. They also carried to class, a quart glass Mason jar filled with cold water and placed at the end of the pew of which they would drink to quench their thirst.

In school at Holy Family they were known as the Brasser twins, Pauline and Josephine, 1932 graduates of Holy Family High School. Following graduation Josephine entered the Sisters of Charity and became known as Sister Mary Ann Pauline BVM. Sister taught school in the Midwest, including at Sacred Heart in Manly from 1940-1944. Pauline married Chan Dakin in 1939, living in Mason City and active in the community and Holy Family church.

Mrs. Mae Cooksie worked for decades as the housekeeper for the BVM Sisters at the Holy Family convent. Following her husband’s sudden death in 1931 Mae was invited by the Holy Family pastor to be the ”temporary” housekeeper for the BVM’s. Recognized in 1958 for her service to the BVM’s Mae was known to be “just like a mother to the Holy Family Sisters.”

Material for this selection is from We “R” Family - Holy Family by John R. Cunningham and The Sisters of Charity, Dubuque, Iowa.

