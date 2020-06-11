Construction on Clear Lake hotel, conference center could start this month

The building will be positioned on the southern 4 acres of Lot 4 in the Courtway Park subdivision with one entrance from Bayou Road, Petersburg said.

The remainder of Lot 4, he said, will still be owned by the Courtway Park developers.

“They can decide if they’re going to add it to another lot or keep it (split),” Petersburg said.

The Courtway Park subdivision comprises 11 lots — six highway commercial and five light industrial — and two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.

TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall of Sheffield, own the land.

Patel and Huegerick described their companies as a packaged development team. HCI Hotel Supply, of Omaha, Nebraska, builds hotels and VKB Management, of West Des Moines, owns and operates them.

Huegerick said HCI has built more than 150 hotels, and it has five opening this year.

“This is what we do, and we’re excited to be in Clear Lake and we hope to bring something great,” he said.

VKB Management owns and operates more than 20 hotels in the Upper Midwest, Patel said.