Construction on Clear Lake hotel, conference center could start this month

Construction on the multimillion-dollar hotel and event center development east of Interstate 35 in Clear Lake will begin this month.
At least that’s the hope of the developer JSM Investment LLC, of Johnston.
“We’re hoping to break ground by the end of the month,” said Kalpesh Patel, CEO at VKB Management LLC, of West Des Moines. “There are some incentives if we get that going, and quite frankly, we want to get going because we want the hotel open before the real busy season next summer starts.”
Patel and Ryan Huegerick, CEO at HCI Hotel Supply, of Omaha, Nebraska, attended the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting Tuesday evening, where the site plans for the hotel and event center project were scheduled for review.
The commission reviewed and unanimously approved the site plans for the hotel and event center in the Courtway Park subdivision after Jason Petersburg, a project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm, presented them.
“Overall, I think it looks really good guys,” said Andy Meyer, commission member. “It’s exciting to see something like this get going.”
The proposed project features an 85-room Marriott-brand hotel and an attached nearly 8,000-square-foot conference center and event space that accommodates about 450 people.
The building will be positioned on the southern 4 acres of Lot 4 in the Courtway Park subdivision with one entrance from Bayou Road, Petersburg said.
The remainder of Lot 4, he said, will still be owned by the Courtway Park developers.
“They can decide if they’re going to add it to another lot or keep it (split),” Petersburg said.
The Courtway Park subdivision comprises 11 lots — six highway commercial and five light industrial — and two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall of Sheffield, own the land.
Patel and Huegerick described their companies as a packaged development team. HCI Hotel Supply, of Omaha, Nebraska, builds hotels and VKB Management, of West Des Moines, owns and operates them.
Huegerick said HCI has built more than 150 hotels, and it has five opening this year.
“This is what we do, and we’re excited to be in Clear Lake and we hope to bring something great,” he said.
VKB Management owns and operates more than 20 hotels in the Upper Midwest, Patel said.
“It’s going to be a great amenity, a great hotel in this market, this town, and hopefully we’ll have great success with this,” he said.
The commission’s decision came about a week after the Clear Lake City Council approved a resolution amending its urban renewal plan for the Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area to provide economic development incentives to the developer for the project.
The city plans to offer a forgivable loan to the developer not to exceed $1.2 million funded by incremental property tax revenues, a 10-year incremental property tax rebate agreement not to exceed $1.5 million with payments subject to annual appropriation by the council, and an additional $300,000 in incentive payments from incremental property taxes.
The City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with JSM Investment LLC in April, which enabled Clear Lake and the developer to take the necessary steps to formally consider a development agreement.
According to the memorandum, construction on the project — estimated to cost at least $13 million — would begin by June 15, and it’d be completed by June 30, 2021.
The memorandum came after the City Council approved a preliminary economic development incentive agreement with JSM Investment in March.
The preliminary economic development incentive agreement was needed to give the JSM Investment “peace of mind” prior to it submitting a $75,000 franchise application to Marriott International.
The application was reviewed — and approved — by Marriott in early April.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory told the council last week that the developer requested the city extend its construction start date to June 30, which will be detailed in the development agreement.
A public hearing for a proposed development agreement with JSM Investment, including tax increment rebate payments not to exceed $1.5 million, for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Flory said the Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval of the hotel and event center site plans is final and don’t require council review.
“I’ve been working with (JSM Investment) since probably around March of this year and I can’t say enough positive things about them,” he said. “I think they’re going to do a very nice project here in Clear Lake.”
