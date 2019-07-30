When Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer showed up to the Northwood City Hall on Tuesday afternoon, it wasn't to speechify or plug a new program.
It was to listen.
Engineers from Bolton and Menk were there not only to talk about the new nutrient removal wetland opening up in Worth County but to inform her of the obstacles getting in the way of more wetlands in the state.
When finished, the nutrient removal wetland will total 16.5 acres while the contributing wetland will be about 1,800 acres. Greg Sindt, one of the engineers from Bolton and Menk, informed Finkenauer that not only could such a wetland remove 25,000 pounds of nitrate from the water in a year for 100-plus years but it could provide wildlife habitat and reduce the sediment in the river.
Iowa could benefit for many more such wetlands because agricultural runoff is such an issue in the state but Sindt and his partner Don Etler emphasized to Finkenauer that the Army Corps of Engineers has made that difficult, in part because of them claiming jurisdiction of land the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship was working on.
"We don't want to get in our own way," Finkenauer said.
She then mentioned how she's seen other cases in the district where folks have had to be creative with what they have. Specifically, she mentioned a case where re-purposed materials were used in bridge maintenance and construction but applied that to the issue of water mitigation and tried to affirm that there are options available.
You have free articles remaining.
When Finkenauer suggested another remedy to the room, it was focused on other politicians in the state. She mentioned that her office has had assistance from Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley in the past on critical, bipartisan issues and that collaborating with them on getting more nutrient removal wetlands built would be helpful.
"We should be able to find plenty of common ground on this."
Finkenauer also proposed that this particular issue, which involves multiple competing interests, could be something for the Corps of Engineers, the EPA and the USDA to work together on.
Since 2013, the Iowa Water Quality Initiative, with its Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, has been working to improve water quality through collaboration between independent researchers, farmers and cities. The Iowa strategy is a coordinated approach for reducing nutrient loads from the state's largest wastewater treatment plants as well as reducing potentially harmful nutrients that get into water supplies through agricultural runoff.
One such program for addressing the issue is the State Revolving Fund Sponsored Wetland Project which allows interested parties to receive low-interest loans for wetlands projects or provides money, at no cost, to invest in water quality improvement. The city of Northwood made use of the program when it built a new wastewater treatment facility.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.