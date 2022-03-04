Concern on the rise over carbon capture pipelines in North Iowa

Carbon capture pipelines have been a hotly discussed and debated topic in North Iowa over the past year, and as those projects inch closer and closer to the beginning of construction, concern among locals continues to rise.

There are two carbon capture pipelines proposed to come to North Iowa in the coming years. The first is Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Carbon Express, which is projected to span over 2,000 miles and run through five states.

The route of the Midwest Carbon Express will span 705.3 of its 2,000 miles in Iowa, 27.38 miles of which will run through Cerro Gordo County, according to Summit Carbon. The pipeline will also run through parts of Hancock, Floyd, Franklin and Wright counties.

The second pipeline is Navigator CO2 Ventures, the Heartland Greenway, which is the smaller of the two pipelines running across a projected 1,300 miles, but will also be more focused in Iowa than the Midwest Carbon Express.

An estimated 900 miles of the Heartland Greenway will run through Iowa and pass through parts of Franklin, Butler and Floyd counties.

The goal of both pipelines is to safely capture some of the carbon dioxide being produced by ethanol and agriculture facilities in the state, transport it through underground pipelines and safely store it more than a mile underground.

By redirecting it underground, the carbon dioxide can safely be stored while not harming the atmosphere.

Of the two projects, Summit Carbon is further along in its process than Navigator, with Summit Carbon having officially filed for its pipeline permit with the Iowa Utilities Board at the beginning of February.

This has led to Summit Carbon seeking with landowners easements across the state, one of which is George Cummins, who is located in Floyd County and has been a vocal opponent to the carbon pipeline projects.

Cummins said that the easement offers being made to himself and other landowners by Summit Carbon are an unfair valuation of their land.

"It (the Summit Carbon easement offer) was not as much as what I put into it in improvements," Cummins said.

The easement offers from Summit Carbon are a one-time payment to install and maintain the pipeline under the land, and subsequent declining payments for crop damages for the following three years.

The easement, according to Cummins, allows for Summit Carbon to construct, maintain and abandon a carbon pipeline on landowners property.

"The word abandon is in that easement three times," Cummins remarked.

Cummins said that in his experience, crop production is harmed well beyond three years, and that a one-time payment isn't sufficient to cover giving away a section of land.

"I'm pretty confident that this (pipeline) will affect the farmability, productivity and rental value of my property, and others," Cummins said. "Based on the experience of many other I know that have pipelines, that damage lasts a long time."

Landowners are also left in a vulnerable position over the threat of the project using eminent domain, which if granted, would allow for the companies to acquire private property without the consent of landowners, with compensation.

If either pipeline permit is approved by the IUB, eminent domain could be granted under Iowa Code.

The IUB’s statutes allow the board to grant the power of eminent domain to any “person” who successfully applies for a generating plant certificate, electric-line franchise, or pipeline permit, according to the IUB's website. The person does not have to be a public utility, as defined by law, but the project must serve a public purpose.

If eminent domain if granted, it leaves landowners with no options, and at risk of loss of compensation, according to Cummins.

Both Summit Carbon and Navigator have stated numerous times in the past that the intention is to proceed with the project through primarily obtaining voluntary easements from landowners.

Emma Schmit, the chair of the Calhoun County Democrats, and Cummins have both expressed doubt over this and have said that from what they're hearing, Summit Carbon has struggled to obtain voluntary easements.

"Summit has an absurdly low number of easements, I think," Schmit said. "The support just really isn't there for them."

When asked about the number of voluntary easements signed thus far, Summit Carbon denied that there have been any difficulties in getting landowners onboard with the project.

“In just a few short months, Summit Carbon Solutions has already signed on several hundred parcels of land along the Iowa route, and many more across the five-state footprint of the project," Jake Ketzner, vice president of government and public affairs for Summit Carbon Solutions, said. "We have daily conversations with landowners who understand how mutually beneficial this project will be to the agricultural industry and rural Iowa. The project remains on schedule for construction beginning in 2023 and operations starting in 2024."

Schmit and Cummins even go as far as to question the true positive impact Summit Carbon and Navigator claim the pipeline will have.

There are concerns from Schmit and others that Summit Carbon in particular will end up using its pipeline not to reduce carbon emissions, but for enhanced oil recovery.

Enhanced oil recovery is the process of pumping carbon dioxide into oil fields to enhance the production of oil. Schmit asserts this process undermines the environmental benefits of a carbon-capture pipeline and only serves to extend reliance on fossil fuels.

"We have heard that it's likely the pipeline (the Midwest Carbon Express) will be used for enhanced oil recovery," Schmit said. "That's not what we need if we actually want to solve the climate crisis."

Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group, the parent company to Summit Carbon, said in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio in March that the company is exploring the possibility of using enhanced oil recovery.

However, in December, Summit Carbon denied it would use enhanced oil recovery.

"No, Summit Carbon Solutions is not pursuing enhanced oil recovery," spokesperson Quinn Slaven said. "The project is designed to safely and permanently sequester the carbon dioxide in deep underground geologic formations."

These concerns have led to action being taken to express concern, or even outright opposition, over the carbon pipelines.

On Saturday, Schmit presented a resolution to the Iowa Democratic Party to formally come out in opposition to the carbon pipelines being proposed to the development and construction of pipelines involved in carbon capture and sequestration.

The IDP voted against the resolution 21-17.

"I heard from folks afterwards that they liked the resolution and they're opposed to the carbon pipeline," Schmit said. "But they believe that it's not our responsibility to push the party to come out against the pipeline, which is incredibly disappointing."

At the local level, county supervisors have begun to express formal concerns over the pipelines coming the area.

The Cerro Gordo County Supervisors in their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, authorized a letter to be sent to the IUB formally bringing forth concerns over the Midwest Carbon Express Pipeline

"We have concerns regarding potential damage to public drainage district infrastructure as well as private drainage tiles," the letter states. "We also have concern about the use of eminent domain on private property. We question the appropriateness of eminent domain for the benefit of a private company."

For now, while issues from many across the state continue to pile up, waiting for the IUB's decision on Summit Carbon's pipeline permit application will truly determine the future of carbon capture pipelines in the state of Iowa.

