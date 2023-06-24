A computer outage Friday night could mean some Globe Gazette customers may not get their newspapers Saturday. If your newspaper doesn't arrive on time, go to globegazette.com or check out our E-edition for all the content from Saturday's edition and more.
According to a release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, 30-year-old Matt Davis of Hampton was shot and killed.
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night by a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy at 1124 Gilman Street in Sheffield.
A Mason City woman allegedly started a fire a her residence on June 11. The house is a total loss.
A Garner man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Mason City Wednesday morning.
First in a series.